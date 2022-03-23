fbpx
Register Now for the Anti-Doping Webinar and Certification Series

March 23, 2022

The World Squash Federation (WSF) is delighted to announce the upcoming Anti-Doping webinar series starting on Thursday, 31 March 2022.

This is a series of five weekly webinars, covering the compulsory topics per the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code. The webinar series has been prepared and delivered by the International Testing Agency (ITA) in partnership with the WSF and international sporting bodies around the world.

These webinars are being run for free and are open to players, officials, parents of players and anyone else engaged with squash, to raise awareness of the anti-doping process and to champion the importance of a clean sport.

Anyone connected to squash is encouraged to register for the webinars, which will be run free of charge. Participants who complete all five webinars will receive participation certification.

The webinars will be run in English and translated into Arabic, French, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish.

The topics of each webinar, as well as the links to register, can be found below:

Webinar Theme Date and Time Registration Link
  1. Introduction to anti-doping
 31 March

14:00-15:00 CET

 https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bRY4xoRgTRexI1nR3dTHxQ
  1. The Doping Control Process
 7 April  

14:00-15:00 CET

 https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_H8fa3uJvS8WFkaR3OTu_1w
  1. Medications, Supplements, Prohibited List and TUEs
 14 April  

14:00-15:00 CET

 https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PfWbwOj-S52xEk3bZrzwYA
  1. Principles and Values of Clean Sport
 21 April

14:00-15:00 CET

 https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FQAO800GSliKY9gxduzN6w
  1. Out-of-Competition Testing
 28 April

14:00-15:00 CET

 https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RwhgHRTqRzeke4-GIslzvQ
