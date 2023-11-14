Registration open for Cleveland 2024 Pan-American Masters Games

Registration has opened for the Pan-American Masters Games Cleveland 2024 next summer, which is taking place in Ohio, USA, July 12-21.

Hosted by Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the multi-sport festival for masters athletes, those competing over 30 years old, is expected to be the largest international gathering in Northeast Ohio’s history.

Held every four years in the Americas, the Games will bring over 7,500 masters athletes from more than 50 countries along with thousands of spectators, families and friends.

The squash competition will be held at the Cleveland Racquet Club and will be open to players of all abilities.

Squash was part of the debut Pan-American Masters Games in 2016 and enjoys a large and diverse player base at the masters level, including across the Americas, with world masters champions coming from a wide variety of nations.

Speaking earlier, WSF President Zena Wooldridge reflected on the diversity of squash’s masters community and the success of the 2016 event: “Squash has one of the most vibrant masters communities in the world, with players from 10 different nations – four of those Pan-American – winning gold medals at last year’s WSF World Masters Championships.

“The 2016 Games in Vancouver were a brilliant showcase of our sport and our masters community and I have every confidence that the Cleveland 2024 Games will be another spectacular celebration of what squash can bring to a multi-sport Games.”

Click here to register for the squash competition at the Pan-American Masters Games Cleveland 2024.