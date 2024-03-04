Registration opens for 2024 WSF World Masters Championship

Registration is now open for the 2024 WSF World Masters Championship, which is taking place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 15-22 August.

The championship features hundreds of squash players aged 35+ competing in age categories for the title of world champion.

The last edition, which took place in 2022 in Wroclaw, Poland, featured 650 athletes, with representatives of 21 different nations winning medals.

Click here to register for the 2024 WSF World Masters Squash Championships, or visit wsfworldmasters2024.nl

Due to expected high demand for places, entry is being limited to 128 per age category.

If there are more than 128 entries for an age category, each additional entry will be placed on the reserve list and will be called upon if a player in the main entry withdraws.

