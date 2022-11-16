Relive the 2018 Women’s World Team Championship Final

In exactly one month, the 2022 WSF Women’s World Team Championship final will be contested in Madinaty Sports Club, Cairo, Egypt.

Four years ago, defending World Squash Champions Egypt – represented by Nour El Sherbini, Nour E Tayeb, Nouran Gohar and Raneem El Welily – took on seven-time champs England – represented by Laura Massaro, Alison Waters, Sarah-Jane Perry and Victoria Lust – in Dalian, China.

Would the defending champions earn their fourth title? Or could England avenge their defeat to Egypt in the 2016 final?

Find out by catching up on the best moments from the 2018 WSF Women’s World Team Championship final.

The Women’s World Team Squash Championships is a biennial international tournament which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match ties. This year’s championship will take place in Madinaty Sports Club, Cairo, Egypt from 10-16 December.

