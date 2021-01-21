Robert Donaghue Named as New Squash Australia CEO

Squash Australia have announced that Robert Donaghue will be joining them as their new Chief Executive Officer on Monday January 25.

Donaghue has 20 years of executive experience and has been in the sports industry for the last 13 years, working across professional clubs as well as National and State Sporting Organisations. He has a deep understanding of the sector, from participation and community to high performance, as well as commercial, operational and strategic capability.

Brisbane-based Donaghue has worked at executive level at Water Polo Queensland and the Brisbane Bullets. He has also led and has grown participation at Water Polo and Queensland Rugby Union.

Squash Australia President Joanne Brodie is excited about Donaghue’s appointment, saying: “I believe there is a real opportunity to reinvigorate the sport, increase participation and diversify our income streams. Rob is looking forward to working closely with the staff and State and Territory members, and preparing for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.”

Donaghue was selected after a thorough recruitment process which was managed by SRI International and supported by Sport Australia.

Donaghue said: “Squash in Australia has a proud heritage and holds a unique place in the nation’s sporting landscape. It has enjoyed sustained success at an elite level and I am honoured and excited to be appointed CEO, and to lead Squash Australia through the next exciting phase for the sport, building on the strong foundations that have been developed over recent years.

“Squash is a sport that is enjoyed by many Australians, and I am looking forward to working with the squash community to innovate, reinvigorate, and unlock the sport’s enormous potential”.