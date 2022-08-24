Ryan Stars on Day Three of BETARD WSF World Masters Championships

Tuesday at the BETARD WSF World Masters Championships 2022 was a showcase of skills and extreme determination.

There was high drama in M50+ clash between RSA’s Brendon Paul [9/16] and Poland’s Marcin Kozik [17/32]. Paul was one game up and led 8-4 in the second when he suffered a self-inflicted injury. A long injury break followed with the [9/16] seed coming back on court but struggling to move. Kozik levelled the match, but in the third game pulled a muscle himself and it was Paul who took an unlikely lead. Unfortunately, the RSA player had to forfeit the match as he fell again at the beginning of the fourth game and was unable to continue.

In the same draw there was another stellar performance on the all-glass court by Ireland’s Derek Ryan. The former World number #4 dropped just 5 points and showed off some world class skills, entertaining the crowd as he advanced to the fourth round.

In the M35+ draw, spectators got their first look at top seed and former World #63, Piedro Schweertman. The Dutchman has been based in Poland for a few years now, helping develop young players, which makes him a certified favourite for the local crowd. He did not disappoint, comfortably beating Czech Republic’s Jiri Vlcek.

– I was fortunate enough to win the European Masters title so hopefully I can add the World Masters title as well. I turn 39 next week so this is probably the last time that I’ll play in the 35+ draw and thus my one chance to try and win it – Schweertman said after his match.

Former long-time Polish number #1, Przemek Atras, also kicked off his campaign with a win.

In the women’s 35+, today’s matches confirmed that Nicolette Fernandes, Siyoli Waters and Olga Kolářová will win medals as they all topped their first stage groups. Now they will play in another group to decide who will take home which medal.

Tuesday was also the start of group stages in the women 60+ draw. With most first matches being won by the favorites, Janet Christy upset [5/8] seed Claudia Kramer.

In the combined women 65-70+ draw, top seeds Gaye Mitchell, Eunice Bond, Shirley Whitmore all got more wins without dropping a single game.

Wednesday’s matches start at 10:00 AM (GMT+2).

