Sairsingh Appointed Chef de Mission for Cayman Islands Tokyo 2020 Delegation

Janet Sairsingh, a member of the WSF Governance and Audit Commission, has been appointed Chef de Mission for the Cayman Islands delegation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

As part of her new role, Sairsingh will support the Olympic Games coordinator in ensuring that all the team involved with the Cayman Islands from athletes and coaches all the way down to the managers and officials are comfortable and successful in the Games environment.

She will also be responsible for the logistics of the entire team as well as ensuring that all protocols are met with regards to the coordinating and testing of all athletes and officials to protect the COVID-19 regulations in place at the event.

“I am absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to be part of the biggest and best multi-sports event in the world,” said Sairsingh of her appointment.

“As a person passionate about sports, I was honoured to be offered the opportunity to be able to fulfil my dream of representing my county as a sporting ambassador for my beloved Cayman Islands.

“I have a good proven track record as an organiser, manager and the ability to plan successfully large sporting events, therefore with these skills, I bring the experience and smooth execution of all matters.

“Based on this, the coaches and managers are able to concentrate on the athletes knowing that I have all the other areas covered. As the President for the Cayman Islands Squash Association, we successfully hosted the 2012 Women’s Open Squash Championships and the 2018 PanAmerican Championships.”

Sairsingh also shared her hopes for her home country during one of the world’s biggest sporting events and that her home nation will leave a positive mark on the Olympic Games.

“I hope we all achieve our personal best and hope that our personal best lands us on the podium as winners. Whether we reach it or not, our hope remains to do our Cayman Islands proud and make a positive mark on the world stage and be an inspiration to other athletes in the Cayman Islands.”