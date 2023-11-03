Santiago 2023 Doubles: Two golds for Colombia, one for USA

Colombia enjoyed a spectacular finals day at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games as unseeded pair Juan Camilo Vargas and Ronald Palomino won gold in the men’s doubles event and No.2 seeds Laura Tovar and Lucia Bautista won gold in the women’s, while unseeded American duo Olivia Clyne and Timothy Brownell ended a spectacular run with a gold medal in the mixed doubles.

Despite their respectable singles rankings of World No.s 12 and 41, Clyne and Brownell went into the competition as outsiders, with their opponents today, Canadian pairing Nicole Bunyan and George Crowne, the pre-tournament favourites and top seeds.

Clyne and Brownell showed tremendous fighting spirit yesterday, coming from behind and saving match ball in their opening match against Mexico’s Diana Garcia and Arturo Salazar before battling back once more to knock out Colombian defending champions and No.2 seeds Catalina Pelaez and Miguel Rodriguez.

The American pair made a strong start to the final today against the Canadians, taking the opening game 11-6.

Clyne and Brownell came close to wrapping the match up in two games, but could not hold out, with Bunyan and Crowne converting sudden death game ball at 10-10 to force a third game.

Clyne and Brownell recovered well to the disappointment, however, regaining the upper hand to clinch the match with another 11-6 win.

Result: Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Mixed Doubles Final

Olivia Clyne and Timothy Brownell (USA) bt [1] Nicole Bunyan and George Crowne (CAN) 2-1: 11-6, 10-11, 11-6

The evening could have been even better for the USA, who claimed three medals in the individual event, with this year’s singles finalists Amanda Sobhy and Olivia Fiechter looking a formidable duo ahead of the women’s doubles final.

The [3/4] seeds came up against Colombian No.2 seeds Tovar and Bautista, who impressed yesterday with wins over Canada’s Hollie Naughton and Nikki Todd and Barbados’ Margot Prow and Meagan Best.

Tovar and Bautista made an ideal start to the match, taking the opener 11-8, only for a brilliant performance from Sobhy and Fiechter to flip the momentum with a crushing 11-3 game two win.

The Colombians were able to reset, though, finding their rhythm once again as they clinched the title with an 11-9 victory in game three.

Result: Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Women’s Doubles Final

[2] Laura Tovar and Lucia Bautista (COL) bt [3/4] Amanda Sobhy and Olivia Fiechter (USA) 2-1: 11-8, 3-11, 11-9

Things went from good to better for Colombia when Vargas – a winner with Andres Herrera in 2015 – and Palomino came back from a game down to stun top seeds Salazar and Cardenas of Mexico in the last final of the day.

Salazar and Cardenas looked like they were on their way towards victory when they edged a tense opening game 11-9.

The Colombian pair responded fantastically, though, blowing Salazar and Cardenas away with an 11-3 win in game two to level.

Vargas and Palomino refused to let up in the third, outcompeting the top seeds all over the court as they romped to victory with another 11-3 score.

Result: Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Men’s Doubles Final

Juan Camilo Vargas and Ronald Palomino (COL) bt [1] Cesar Salazar and Leonel Cardenas 2-1: 9-11, 11-3, 11-3

The team competition resumes tomorrow, with action concluding on November 05.

