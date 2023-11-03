Santiago 2023 Pan American Games: Two unseeded pairs reach doubles finals

On a dramatic day in Chile, two unseeded pairs reached the gold medal matches as the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles squash events at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games approach conclusion.

In the mixed doubles, unseeded US duo Olivia Clyne and Timothy Brownell were in impressive form as they came from behind twice to reach the final.

They began their campaign by fighting back to save sudden death match ball when one game down against Mexico’s Diana Garcia and Arturo Salazar as they triumphed 2-1.

Clyne and Brownell then repeated the trick in their semi-final against Colombian defending champions and No.2 seeds Catalina Pelaez and Miguel Rodriguez, recovering from going a game down to win 10-11, 11-2, 11-5.

The Americans face top seeds George Crowne and Nicole Bunyan in the final today after the Canadians, who received a round one bye, beat *Guatemalan pair Tabita Gaitan and Luis Quisquinay in straight games in the semi-final.

There were more upsets in the men’s event as Colombia’s Juan Camilo Vargas and Ronald Palomino reached the final despite being unseeded.

The Colombian pair began with a comfortable win over USA’s [3/4] seeds Shahjahan Khan and Todd Harrity before knocking out No.2 seeds Alejandro Enriquez and Josue Enriquez of *Guatemala, converting sudden death game ball in game one in a 2-0 victory in their second match.

Vargas and Palomino face top seeds Cesar Salazar and Leonel Cardenas in the final after the Mexicans beat Chile’s Jose Gallegos and Matias Lacroix in straight games and then came from behind to in a 2-1 win over Peru’s Diego Elias and Alonso Escudero

In the women’s event, the final will be contested by Colombian No.2 seeds Laura Tovar and Lucia Bautista and USA’s [3/4] seeds Amanda Sobhy and Olivia Fiechter.

Sobhy – a winner with sister Sabrina Sobhy in 2019 and with Natalie Grainger in 2015 – and Fiechter began with a 2-0 win over Ecuador’s Maria Buenaño and Maria Moya, which the followed up by beating Chile’s Anita Pinto and Giselle Delgado – who had earlier stunned top seeded Mexican duo Diana Garcia and Sarahi Lopez – 11-3, 11-4.

Tovar and Bautista, meanwhile, came from behind to beat Canada’s Hollie Naughton and Nikki Todd in the quarter-final before cruising past [3/4] seeds Margot Prow and Meagan Best of Barbados.

The finals of the doubles events take play today, 03 November. Action begins at 17:00 (GMT-3) with the mixed doubles final, with the women’s doubles final taking place at 18:00 and the men’s doubles final at 19:00.

*Athletes from Guatemala are competing in the Independent Athletes Team following the suspension of Guatemala’s NOC.