Santiago 2023 semi-finalists confirmed as Stefanoni and Salazar upset odds

The semi-finalists of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games have been confirmed following an exciting start to the competition in Chile.

With the opening rounds and the quarter-finals taking place on day one yesterday, it was a frenetic beginning to the competition.

In the women’s draw, 20-year-old [5/8] seed Marina Stefanoni, making her Pan American Games debut, impressed as she fought back twice to down Canadian [3/4] seed Nicole Bunyan 8-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8 in 59 minutes.

Stefanoni takes on US compatriot and No.1 seed Amanda Sobhy in today’s semi-final after the American breezed past Mexican [9/12] seed Luz Sarahi Dominguez. Sobhy is looking to make Pan American Games history with a third consecutive singles gold this year.

The other semi-final will see US No.2 seed Olivia Fiechter take on Canadian [3/4] seed Hollie Naughton.

Fiechter, 28, conceded just six points in a demolition of Ecuadorian [9/12] seed Maria Moya. Naughton, meanwhile, was severely tested by [9/12] seed Meagan Best of Barbados, with the Canadian surviving a fightback from Best to eventually triumph 3-2.

In the men’s draw, Colombia’s Miguel Rodriguez and Mexico’s Cesar Salazar will compete in a replay of the 2011 final after [5/8] seed Salazar upset US [3/4] seed Timothy Brownell 12-10, 11-9, 11-9. Rodriguez, a champion in 2011 and 2015, meanwhile, got the better of Argentinian [5/8] seed Leandro Romiglio in straight games.

The other semi-final will be contested by defending champion and No.1 seed Diego Elias of Peru and Mexican [3/4] seed Leonel Cardenas after Elias survived a scare to beat Canadian [5/8] seed David Baillargeon 6-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-5, while Cardenas beat Colombian [5/8] seed Juan Camilo Vargas in straight games.

The semi-finals and finals of the singles squash events at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games take place today.

Play begins at 11:00 (GMT-3) with the women’s semi-finals, followed by the men’s semi-finals at 11:45. The women’s final then takes place at 18:00, with the men’s final following at 19:00.

