Santiago 2023: Sobhy v Fiechter and Elias v Rodriguez in Pan American Games finals

The top four seeds will contest the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games singles finals after an exciting first session on day two in Chile.

In the women’s event, No.2 seed Olivia Fiechter set up an all-American final against US No.1 and World No.5 Amanda Sobhy after coming from behind to beat Canadian [3/4] seed Hollie Naughton in a gripping contest.

Naughton took the lead with an 11-8 win in game one before Fiechter, competing in the singles event for the first time, came back strongly to record 11-5, 11-5, 11-9 wins and reach the gold medal match.

Sobhy, meanwhile, made short work of compatriot Marina Stefanoni, dispatching the [5/8] seed 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 as her bid to become the first woman to win a hattrick of gold medals remains on course.

The final between Sobhy and Fiechter – which begins at 18:00 (GMT-3) and will be streamed on Pan Am Sports Channel – will be the eighth clash between the two, with Sobhy enjoying a 5-2 head-to-head record.

In the men’s event, Peruvian No.1 seed Diego Elias and Colombian No.2 seed Miguel Rodriguez will contest their third consecutive Pan American Games final after Elias comfortably beat Mexican [3/4] seed Leonel Cardenas 11-3, 11-2, 11-5 and Rodriguez took down Cardenas’ compatriot, [5/8] seed Cesar Salazar 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 to reach a fourth consecutive final.

Despite Rodriguez’ 6-4 head-to-head record against Elias, the Peruvian wil go into their clash this evening confident, having won the last four matches against ‘the Colombian Cannonball’ with his winning run beginning in the final of the 2019 Games.

The finals take place from 18:00 (GMT-3) today, beginning with the women’s final, followed by the men’s final at 19:00.

