Satomi Watanabe: “I didn’t realise how nervous I was!”

“I didn’t realise how nervous I was!”

Japan’s top squash player Satomi Watanabe chats with World Squash about targets and goals ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games

The 24-year-old will be top seed at the Asian Games, where the squash competition takes place September 26-05 October.

