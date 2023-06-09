Schedule and pools announced for Squash World Cup

The pools and schedule have been announced for next week’s SDAT WSF Squash World Cup, which is taking place at Express Avenue Mall in Chennai, 13-17 June.

The eight teams will be divided into two pools of four. Pool A will be contested by defending champions Egypt, Australia, Colombia and Malaysia, while hosts India are joined in Pool B by Japan, South Africa and Hong Kong, China.

The pool stage will take place in Express Avenue Mall between 13-15 June, with play beginning at 10:30 (GMT+5:30) each day.

Following the conclusion of the pool stage, the semi finals will be played at 15:30 and 18:00 between the winners of Pool A and the runners up in Pool B, and the winners of Pool B against the runners up in Pool A.

The final will take place on 17 June at 14:00.

Playoff ties will take place on 16 June and 17 June, prior to the semi finals and final

Watch action from the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup live and free on worldsquash.tv and the Olympic Channel (worldwide, excluding India). Viewers in India can watch on JioCinema.