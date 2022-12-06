Scotland ready after 10 years away from World Team Championship

This article has been adapted from one that first appeared on scottishsquash.org

After ten years away from the WSF Women’s World Team Championship, Scotland is ready to compete at the highest level once again.

Following recent Scottish squash successes at the World Doubles in Glasgow and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, a Scotland team led by Lisa Aitken, supported by debutants Georgia Adderley, Katriona Allen and Alison Thomson is getting ready to mix with the very best in the game again next week in Cairo.

Meet the team

Georgia Adderley is one of Scotland’s brightest talents having competed at her first World Doubles in Glasgow in April and has continued to show impressive form by breaking into the top 60 on the PSA World Tour this year.

Adderley was also one of three debutants to be selected for the Commonwealth Games and achieving a strong quarter- final finish in the women’s doubles with Lisa Aitken. Following her selection for team Scotland, the 21-year-old said she is relishing the opportunity to finish a successful year on a high note.

She said: “It’s great to finally get the chance to represent Scotland at the Women’s World Teams. This is the first time the tournament has been held since 2018 and before that, I wasn’t quite experienced enough for that level of competition.

“It’s always a thrill playing for Scotland and to do it on one of the biggest stages is as good as it gets. I think we have a great group of players this year and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.

“The run up to the tournament has been busy but that’s the way I like it. I find I play my best when I have a lot of matches under my belt.

“Looking at the team list, there are some strong contenders but I think with the talent we have, we have a great chance of doing well. I’d love to play against the Egyptians. They are so strong with three of the world’s best players in their team.

“Playing against the top teams is a great barometer to where we are. There’s always the potential for an upset, so we’ll see!”

Meanwhile, Alison Thomson is also relishing the opportunity to pull on a Scottish jersey again after spending eight months out following a tear to her radial ligament in November 2021.

“If someone told me at the start of the year, I was going to be selected for Scotland at the Women’s World Team Championships, I wouldn’t have believed them!” Thomson admitted.

“I’ve been playing for Scotland for seven years now, but this is my first World Team Champs and I’m relishing the opportunity. It’s always an incredible feeling being selected for your country and I particularly enjoy team events because I believe it brings out the best in me.

“I have never been to Egypt before, so playing my first World Teams in such an iconic country embedded with squash tradition makes this event very special.

Katriona Allen, too, has had a tough season after an injury at the end of last year meant extended time away from court. She is hoping this tournament will ignite her form and get her season back on track.

She said: “It’s been a tricky year but to be selected for Scotland again shows I’m getting back to my best. It’s a particular honour to play in this prestigious the tournament, as the last time Scotland competed was back in 2012. Playing against some of the world’s best teams, you learn so much about yourself and what it takes to be the best. It’s also a great feeling to be part of a team.

“I’ve never been to Egypt so I’m really looking forward to experiencing what they have to offer, especially in a country which has produced so many great players over the years. Its where you want to be as a squash player. I’ve trained hard for this, with some PSA competitions both in Europe and the UK to keep me sharp. I can’t wait!”

As the most senior player in the group, Lisa Aitken will provide the team with leadership and a cool head during the pressure moments, drawing on her huge wealth of talent and experience to galvanise Scotland towards success. Despite a period of illness and some injury setbacks, Aitken has had a stellar season this year, reaching the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games in the summer and winning a spectacular bronze medal in the mixed doubles with Greg Lobban at the WSF World Squash Doubles in Glasgow.

Paul Bell, Director of Squash at Scottish Squash said: “It’s great to finally be able to take a women’s team to the World Team Championships for Scotland. In my six years in Scotland we have seen the women’s side of the game go from strength to strength and it is fantastic to now be in a position where we have four full-time players who are competing well on the PSA Tour.

“All four players are fantastic role models for our sport so it will be great to give them the limelight at a major event. I know all of the players are super excited to be going to Egypt and I am hopeful that we can turn that excitement into some good performances to pull off a few wins while we are out there.”

The Women’s World Team Squash Championship is a biennial international tournament which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match ties. This year’s championship will take place in Madinaty Sports Club, Cairo, Egypt from 10-16 December.

