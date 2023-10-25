Seeds announced for Santiago 2023 Pan American Games
The seedings have been announced for the squash competitions at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, which begin in Chile on 31 October.
In the men’s event, defending champion and former World No.1 Diego Elias of Peru is favoured to retain his gold medal, with the 26-year-old travelling to Santiago as the top seed.
Colombia’s Miguel Rodriguez, an individual gold medalist in 2011 and 2015 and a team gold medalist in 2007, is seeded second, with Mexico’s Leonel Cardenas and USA’s Timothy Brownell the 3/4 seeds.
In the women’s draw, North America dominates the top seedings.
USA’s Amanda Sobhy and Olivia Fiechter are seeded one and two respectively with Sobhy, 30, heading to Chile looking to become the first ever squash player to win three consecutive Pan American singles titles.
Canadian duo Hollie Naughton and Nicole Bunyan go in as the 3/4 seeds.
For hosts Chile, hopes rest with unseeded duo Jose Gallegos and Matias Lacroix in the men’s draw and Giselle Delgado and Anita Pinto, also unseeded, in the women’s.
In the doubles, Mexico are favourites to win gold in both the men’s and women’s doubles, while Canada are top seeds in the mixed doubles.
In the team events, Colombia – runners up in 2019 – are top seeds in the men’s event, with defending champions USA the favourites in the women’s event.
Click here for more information on the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games (Español) and here for the English language page.
Seeds: Men’s Singles – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games
PER [1] Diego Elias
COL [2] Miguel Rodriguez
MEX [3/4] Leonel Cardenas
USA [3/4] Timothy Brownell
CAN [5/8] David Baillargeon
ARG [5/8 Leandro Romiglio
MEX [5/8] Cesar Salazar
COL [5/8] Juan Vargas
USA [9/12] Todd Harrity
ARG [9/12] Jeremías Azaña
*EAI [9/12] Josué Enríquez
*EAI [9/12] Alejandro Enríquez
PER Alonso Escudero
MEX Arturo Salazar
CHI Jose Gallegos
CAN George Crowne
CHI Matías Lacroix
Seeds: Women’s Singles – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games
USA [1] Amanda Sobhy
USA [2] Olivia Fiechter
CAN [3/4] Hollie Naughton
CAN [3/4] Nicole Bunyan
USA [5/8] Marina Stefanoni
MEX [5/8] Diana Garcia
COL [5/8] Laura Tovar 5/8
COL [5/8] Lucia Bautista
BAR [9/12] Meagan Best
*EAI [9/12] Winifer Bonilla
ECU [9/12] Maria Moya
MEX [9/12] Sarahi Lopez
CHI Giselle Delgado
BAR Margot Parow
CHI Anita Pinto
*EAI Tabita Gaitan
ECU Cari Buenaño
Seeds: Men’s Doubles – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games
[1] Mexico
[2] *EAI
[3/4] Argentina
[3/4] USA
Canada
Peru
Colombia
Chile
Seeds: Women’s Doubles – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games
[1] Mexico
[2] Colombia
[3/4] USA
[3/4 Draw] Canada
[3/4 Draw] Barbados
[3/4 Draw] Ecuador
*EAI
Chile
Seeds: Mixed Doubles – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games
[1] Canada
[2] Colombia
[3/4] Mexico
[3/4] *EAI
Chile
USA
Seeds: Men’s Team – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games
[1] Colombia
[2] Peru
[3/4] USA
[3/4] Argentina
[5/6] Mexico
[5/6] Canada
[7/8] *EAI
[7/8] Chile
Seeds: Women’s Team – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games
[1] USA
[2] Canada
[3/4] Barbados
[3/4] Colombia
[5/6] Mexico
[5/6] Ecuador
[7/8] *EAI
[7/8] Chile
*Athletes from Guatemala are competing in the Independent Athletes Team following the suspension of Guatemala’s NOC.