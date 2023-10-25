Seeds announced for Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

The seedings have been announced for the squash competitions at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, which begin in Chile on 31 October.

In the men’s event, defending champion and former World No.1 Diego Elias of Peru is favoured to retain his gold medal, with the 26-year-old travelling to Santiago as the top seed.

Colombia’s Miguel Rodriguez, an individual gold medalist in 2011 and 2015 and a team gold medalist in 2007, is seeded second, with Mexico’s Leonel Cardenas and USA’s Timothy Brownell the 3/4 seeds.

In the women’s draw, North America dominates the top seedings.

USA’s Amanda Sobhy and Olivia Fiechter are seeded one and two respectively with Sobhy, 30, heading to Chile looking to become the first ever squash player to win three consecutive Pan American singles titles.

Canadian duo Hollie Naughton and Nicole Bunyan go in as the 3/4 seeds.

For hosts Chile, hopes rest with unseeded duo Jose Gallegos and Matias Lacroix in the men’s draw and Giselle Delgado and Anita Pinto, also unseeded, in the women’s.

In the doubles, Mexico are favourites to win gold in both the men’s and women’s doubles, while Canada are top seeds in the mixed doubles.

In the team events, Colombia – runners up in 2019 – are top seeds in the men’s event, with defending champions USA the favourites in the women’s event.

Click here for more information on the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games (Español) and here for the English language page.

Seeds: Men’s Singles – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

PER [1] Diego Elias

COL [2] Miguel Rodriguez

MEX [3/4] Leonel Cardenas

USA [3/4] Timothy Brownell

CAN [5/8] David Baillargeon

ARG [5/8 Leandro Romiglio

MEX [5/8] Cesar Salazar

COL [5/8] Juan Vargas

USA [9/12] Todd Harrity

ARG [9/12] Jeremías Azaña

*EAI [9/12] Josué Enríquez

*EAI [9/12] Alejandro Enríquez

PER Alonso Escudero

MEX Arturo Salazar

CHI Jose Gallegos

CAN George Crowne

CHI Matías Lacroix

Seeds: Women’s Singles – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

USA [1] Amanda Sobhy

USA [2] Olivia Fiechter

CAN [3/4] Hollie Naughton

CAN [3/4] Nicole Bunyan

USA [5/8] Marina Stefanoni

MEX [5/8] Diana Garcia

COL [5/8] Laura Tovar 5/8

COL [5/8] Lucia Bautista

BAR [9/12] Meagan Best

*EAI [9/12] Winifer Bonilla

ECU [9/12] Maria Moya

MEX [9/12] Sarahi Lopez

CHI Giselle Delgado

BAR Margot Parow

CHI Anita Pinto

*EAI Tabita Gaitan

ECU Cari Buenaño

Seeds: Men’s Doubles – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

[1] Mexico

[2] *EAI

[3/4] Argentina

[3/4] USA

Canada

Peru

Colombia

Chile

Seeds: Women’s Doubles – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

[1] Mexico

[2] Colombia

[3/4] USA

[3/4 Draw] Canada

[3/4 Draw] Barbados

[3/4 Draw] Ecuador

*EAI

Chile

Seeds: Mixed Doubles – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

[1] Canada

[2] Colombia

[3/4] Mexico

[3/4] *EAI

Chile

USA

Seeds: Men’s Team – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

[1] Colombia

[2] Peru

[3/4] USA

[3/4] Argentina

[5/6] Mexico

[5/6] Canada

[7/8] *EAI

[7/8] Chile

Seeds: Women’s Team – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

[1] USA

[2] Canada

[3/4] Barbados

[3/4] Colombia

[5/6] Mexico

[5/6] Ecuador

[7/8] *EAI

[7/8] Chile

*Athletes from Guatemala are competing in the Independent Athletes Team following the suspension of Guatemala’s NOC.