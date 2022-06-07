Squads announced for 2022 World Games

The USA’s Shahjahan Khan says he is ready to compete to bring home the USA’s first ever gold medal in squash at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, following the announcement of the squads for the 23 nations that will be competing in Alabama, USA.

Khan, who was born in Pakistan but is a long-term US resident and gained US citizenship in 2019, is the US men’s No.1 and is currently ranked World No.31, having risen to a career-best World No.30 earlier this year.

The 27-year-old said: “Alhamdulillah [praise be to God], being selected to represent USA is something that will always make me feel extremely proud. There’s always been great support from my team at US Squash, people like my coaches Zarak Khan, Ong Beng Hee, Bridget and Bader Khan, plus the family support is definitely a blessing.

“I’ve been feeling in great condition recently and after my highest world ranking and being the No.1 US player this year I am ready to give it all for Team USA to try to bring home a gold, Insha’Allah.”

Joining Khan for the USA men’s squad is World No.36 Todd Harrity and World No.51 Faraz Khan, while representing the USA in the women’s squad will be World No.49 Haley Mendez and World No.62 Marina Stefanoni.

The highest ranked woman competing in Birmingham will be 24-year-old World No.15 Tinne Gilis, who will be Belgium’s sole representative at this year’s World Games.

Gilis, who made the last 16 of the World Championship earlier this year and reached the semi-finals of the Cleveland Classic on U.S. soil, said: “I’m really looking forward to playing in Birmingham this summer.

“Representing your country is always special and I have great memories of representing Belgium at world, European and junior championships and it’s an honour to be doing so at the World Games.”

Battling Gilis for the coveted title will be two representatives for defending champions France, with World No.29 Melissa Alves and World No.40 Coline Aumard vying to keep the title in French hands after Camille Serme’s victory in Wrocław 2017.

In the men’s competition, Germany’s defending World Games champion Simon Rösner returns to defend his 2017 title, though he will no doubt face fierce competition from compatriot Raphael Kandra, while Peruvian World No.5 Diego Elias will be hoping to capture a first gold medal in squash for his country.

Three nations will be making their squash debuts at this summer’s World Games, with Argentina, China and Ecuador sending representatives for the first time.

The 2022 World Games will be held in Birmingham, USA, between 7-17 July 2022. The event, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary, is an international multi-sport competition comprising that are not contested in the Olympic Games.

List of squads for 2022 World Games

Argentina Men: Jeremias Azaña

Argentina Women:

Australia Men: Rhys Dowling, Joseph White

Australia Women: Jessica Turnbull, Alex Haydon

Brazil Men: Guilherme Melo, Vinicius Leão Rodrigues

Brazil Women: Thaisa Serafini

Canada Men: David Baillargeon

Canada Women: Hannah Blatt, Nikki Todd

China Men:

China Women: Jia Liu

Colombia Men: Ronald Palomino, Miguel Rodriguez

Colombia Women:Lucia Bautista, Laura Tovar

Czech Republic Men: Jakub Solnický, Martin Svec

Czech Republic Women: Anne Serme

Ecuador Men:

Ecuador Women: Maria Moya López

England Men: Nathan Lake

England Women: Lucy Beecroft

Finland Men:

Finland Women: Emilia Korhonen, Emilia Soini

France Men: Victor Crouin, Grégoire Marche, Baptiste Masotti

France Women: Melissa Alves, Coline Aumard

Germany Men: Raphael Kandra, Yannick Omlor, Simon Rösner

Germany Women: Saskia Beinhard & Katerina Tycova

Hong Kong Men: Lam Yat Ting

Hong Kong Women: Cheng Nga Ching, Fung Ching Hei

Hungary Men: Balázs Farkas

Hungary Women: Hannah Chukwu, Kincső Szász

Ireland Men: Sean Conroy

Ireland Women:

Japan Men:

Japan Women: Erisa Sano Herring, Satomi Watanabe

Peru Men: Diego Elías, Rafael Galvez

Peru Women:

Poland Men: Filip Jarota

Poland Women: Karina Tyma

Spain Men: Sergio Garcia

Spain Women: Dimitri Steinmann, Yannick Wilhelmi

Switzerland Men:

Switzerland Women: Nadia Pfister, Céline Walser

Ukraine Men: Valerii Fedoruk, Dmytro Scherbakov

Ukraine Women: Anastasiia Kostiukova, Nadiia Usenko

USA Men: Todd Harrity, Faraz Khan, Shahjahan Khan

USA Women: Haley Mendez, Marina Stefanoni