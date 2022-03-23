Squads Announced for Glasgow’s WSF World Doubles

Eighty-six of the world’s best squash players will descend on Glasgow for the WSF World Doubles, following the confirmation of the 15 participating teams’ squads.

Men’s World No.1 Paul Coll headlines a stellar lineup, with the 29-year-old partnering with women’s World No.6 Joelle King for New Zealand in the mixed doubles as part of an eight-person squad.

Meanwhile, for hosts Scotland, six players will hope to delight the home crowd, with 2016 men’s champions Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban returning to partner with Douglas Kempsell and Rory Stewart, respectively. They join women’s duo Georgia Adderley and Lisa Aitken, while Adderley will pair with Stewart and Aitken with Lobban in the mixed doubles.

In the last edition, Australia picked up a clean sweep of medals, with Ryan Cuskelly and Cameron Pilley securing the men’s gold and Donna Lobban and Christine Nunn winning the women’s event, before Lobban and Pilley picked up their second golds with a mixed doubles title. With Cuskelly and Lobban returning, expect them to launch a fierce defence of their titles.

Also sending a strong lineup this year are England. One of the most exciting players in the game will be present in Glasgow, as Georgina Kennedy – who in one year rose from World No.167 to World No.10 – partners Lucy Turmel while World No.5 Sarah-Jane Perry partners former World No.3 Alison Waters. In the men’s team, former World No.1 James Willstrop will be looking to use all his accuracy in tandem with the skills of partner Declan James, while Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller will no doubt call upon all their experience as they hunt for England’s first win since 1997.

Elsewhere, Spain will make their debut at the championships and will be represented by two brothers, World No.48 Bernat Jaume and World No.476 Joel Jaume Izcara.

The WSF World Double Championships are being held in Glasgow, Scotland, for the first time. The tournament, in which Member National Federations can enter up to two teams in each category (men’s, women’s and mixed, with each team consisting of two players), will be played 5-9 April in Scotstoun Leisure Centre.

2022 WSF World Doubles Championship full lineup:

Australia

Men’s Women’s Mixed Zac Alexander Rachael Grinham Zac Alexander Ryan Cuskelly Donna Lobban Donna Lobban Rhys Dowling Alex Haydon Ryan Cuskelly Rex Hedrick Jessica Turnbull Rachael Grinham

Canada

Men’s Women’s Mixed David Baillargeon Danielle Letourneau David Baillargeon Nick Sachvie Hollie Naughton Danielle Letourneau Nick Sachvie Hollie Naughton

Colombia

Men’s Women’s Mixed Matias Knudsen n/a n/a Ronald Palomino

England

Men’s Women’s Mixed Daryl Selby Georgina Kennedy Patrick Rooney Adrian Waller Lucy Turmel Georgina Kennedy Declan James Sarah-Jane Perry Adrian Waller James Willstrop Alison Waters Alison Waters

Hong Kong, China

Men’s Women’s Mixed Tsz Kwan Lau Tsz-Wing Tong Chi Him Wong Ming Hong Tang Ho Tze-Lok Ka Yi Lee Henry Leung Max Lee Tsz Fung Yip Liu Tsz-Ling

India

Men’s Women’s Mixed Vikram Malhotra Joshna Chinappa Vikram Malhotra Ramit Tandon Dipika Pallikal Karthik Joshna Chinappa Saurav Ghosal Dipika Pallikal Karthik

Malaysia

Men’s Women’s Mixed Addeen Idrakie Rachel Arnold Mohd Syafiq Kamal Ong Sai Hung Sivasangari Subramaniam Aifa Azman Eain Yow Ng Ainaa Ampandi Ivan Yuen Ivan Yuen Chan Yiwen Rachel Arnold

Malta

Men’s Women’s Mixed Samuel Bonello n/a n/a Duncan Stahl Niall Engerer Kijan Sultana

New Zealand

Men’s Women’s Mixed Lwamba Chileshe Joelle King Paul Coll Temwa Chileshe Amanda Landers-Murphy Joelle King Abbie Palmer Evan Williams Kaitlyn Watts Kaitlyn Watts

Scotland

Men’s Women’s Mixed Alan Clyne Georgia Adderley Rory Stewart Douglas Kempsell Lisa Aitken Georgia Adderley Greg Lobban Greg Lobban Rory Stewart Lisa Aitken

Singapore

Men’s Women’s Mixed Pang Kahoe n/a Aaron Liang Samuel Kang Au Yeong Wai Yhann Aaron Liang Chua Man Tong

South Africa

Men’s Women’s Mixed Jean-Pierre Brits Alexandra Fuller Jean-Pierre Brits Christo Potgieter Cheyna Wood Alexandra Fuller Christo Potgieter Cheyna Wood

Spain

Men’s Women’s Mixed Bernat Jaume n/a n/a Joel Jaume Izcara

Sri Lanka

Men’s Women’s Mixed Ravindu Laksiri n/a n/a Shamil Wakeel

Wales