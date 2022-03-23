fbpx
Men's World No.1 Paul Coll will be hoping to secure a title for New Zealand alongside World No.6 Joelle King in the mixed doubles.
Squads Announced for Glasgow’s WSF World Doubles

March 23, 2022

Eighty-six of the world’s best squash players will descend on Glasgow for the WSF World Doubles, following the confirmation of the 15 participating teams’ squads.

Men’s World No.1 Paul Coll headlines a stellar lineup, with the 29-year-old partnering with women’s World No.6 Joelle King for New Zealand in the mixed doubles as part of an eight-person squad.

Meanwhile, for hosts Scotland, six players will hope to delight the home crowd, with 2016 men’s champions Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban returning to partner with Douglas Kempsell and Rory Stewart, respectively. They join women’s duo Georgia Adderley and Lisa Aitken, while Adderley will pair with Stewart and Aitken with Lobban in the mixed doubles.

Australia’s Donna Lobban (left) could face husband Greg (right) in the mixed doubles event.

In the last edition, Australia picked up a clean sweep of medals, with Ryan Cuskelly and Cameron Pilley securing the men’s gold and Donna Lobban and Christine Nunn winning the women’s event, before Lobban and Pilley picked up their second golds with a mixed doubles title. With Cuskelly and Lobban returning, expect them to launch a fierce defence of their titles.

Also sending a strong lineup this year are England. One of the most exciting players in the game will be present in Glasgow, as Georgina Kennedy – who in one year rose from World No.167 to World No.10 – partners Lucy Turmel while World No.5 Sarah-Jane Perry partners former World No.3 Alison Waters.  In the men’s team, former World No.1 James Willstrop will be looking to use all his accuracy in tandem with the skills of partner Declan James, while Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller will no doubt call upon all their experience as they hunt for England’s first win since 1997.

Elsewhere, Spain will make their debut at the championships and will be represented by two brothers, World No.48 Bernat Jaume and World No.476 Joel Jaume Izcara.

The WSF World Double Championships are being held in Glasgow, Scotland, for the first time. The tournament, in which Member National Federations can enter up to two teams in each category (men’s, women’s and mixed, with each team consisting of two players), will be played 5-9 April in Scotstoun Leisure Centre.

For more information on the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships, and to buy tickets, visit the tournament website or follow the WSF on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

Keep up to date with the latest in World Squash news with the WSF Newsletter.

2022 WSF World Doubles Championship full lineup:

Australia

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Zac Alexander Rachael Grinham Zac Alexander
Ryan Cuskelly Donna Lobban Donna Lobban
Rhys Dowling Alex Haydon Ryan Cuskelly
Rex Hedrick Jessica Turnbull Rachael Grinham

Canada

Men’s Women’s Mixed
David Baillargeon Danielle Letourneau David Baillargeon
Nick Sachvie Hollie Naughton Danielle Letourneau
Nick Sachvie
Hollie Naughton

Colombia

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Matias Knudsen n/a n/a
Ronald Palomino

England

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Daryl Selby Georgina Kennedy Patrick Rooney
Adrian Waller Lucy Turmel Georgina Kennedy
Declan James Sarah-Jane Perry Adrian Waller
James Willstrop Alison Waters Alison Waters

Hong Kong, China

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Tsz Kwan Lau Tsz-Wing Tong Chi Him Wong
Ming Hong Tang Ho Tze-Lok Ka Yi Lee
Henry Leung Max Lee
Tsz Fung Yip Liu Tsz-Ling

India

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Vikram Malhotra Joshna Chinappa Vikram Malhotra
Ramit Tandon Dipika Pallikal Karthik Joshna Chinappa
Saurav Ghosal
Dipika Pallikal Karthik

Malaysia

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Addeen Idrakie Rachel Arnold Mohd Syafiq Kamal
Ong Sai Hung Sivasangari Subramaniam Aifa Azman
Eain Yow Ng Ainaa Ampandi Ivan Yuen
Ivan Yuen Chan Yiwen Rachel Arnold

Malta

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Samuel Bonello n/a n/a
Duncan Stahl
Niall Engerer
Kijan Sultana

New Zealand

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Lwamba Chileshe Joelle King Paul Coll
Temwa Chileshe Amanda Landers-Murphy Joelle King
Abbie Palmer Evan Williams
Kaitlyn Watts Kaitlyn Watts

Scotland

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Alan Clyne Georgia Adderley Rory Stewart
Douglas Kempsell Lisa Aitken Georgia Adderley
Greg Lobban Greg Lobban
Rory Stewart Lisa Aitken

Singapore

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Pang Kahoe n/a Aaron Liang
Samuel Kang Au Yeong Wai Yhann
Aaron Liang
Chua Man Tong

South Africa

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Jean-Pierre Brits Alexandra Fuller Jean-Pierre Brits
Christo Potgieter Cheyna Wood Alexandra Fuller
Christo Potgieter
Cheyna Wood

Spain

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Bernat Jaume n/a n/a
Joel Jaume Izcara

Sri Lanka

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Ravindu Laksiri n/a n/a
Shamil Wakeel

Wales

Men’s Women’s Mixed
Peter Creed n/a Joel Makin
Emyr Evans Tesni Evans
Elliott Morris Peter Creed
Owain Taylor Emily Whitlock
March 23, 2022

