Squads announced for Squash World Cup

The squads for the 2023 SDAT WSF Squash World Cup have been announced.

Between 13-17 June, 32 players from eight nations will descend on Chennai’s Express Avenue Mall for the relaunched event, which is being sponsored by the Tamil Nadu Government and supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport in India.

The Squash World Cup is an international tournament in which national team squads represented by two men and two women play ties of four matches against each other.

Action from the Squash World Cup will be streamed for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV and the Olympic Channel, while people wishing to attend in person can apply for free tickets by sending an email to office@indiasquash.com.

Representing the hosts will be a talented squad comprised of Commonwealth Games medallists Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa, alongside Chennai native Abhay Singh and 2019 South Asian Games champion Tanvi Khanna.

Joining them will be some of the world’s best up-and-coming players, including Japan’s rising star and winner of the MVP award at the 2022 Women’s World Team Championship Satomi Watanabe and highly rated young Egyptian talent Aly Abou Eleinen.

Squads, 2023 SDAT Squash World Cup

Australia

Nicholas Calvert

Alexandra Haydon

Jessica Turnbull

Joseph White

Colombia

Laura Tovar

Catalina Peláez

Felipe Tovar

Alfonso Marroquín

Egypt

Fayrouz Aboelkheir

Kenzy Ayman

Karim El Hammamy

Aly Abou Eleinen

Hong Kong, China

Heylie Fung

Toby Tse

Andes Ling

Chung Yat Long

India

Joshna Chinappa

Tanvi Khanna

Saurav Ghosal

Abhay Singh

Japan

Satomi Watanabe

Akari Midorikawa

Tomotaka Endo

Ryunosuke Tsukue

Malaysia

Aira Azman

Yee Xin Ying

Darren Pragasm

Sai Hung Ong

South Africa

Lizelle Muller

Hayley Ward

Dewald van Niekerk

Tristen Worth