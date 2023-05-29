Squads announced for Squash World Cup
The squads for the 2023 SDAT WSF Squash World Cup have been announced.
Between 13-17 June, 32 players from eight nations will descend on Chennai’s Express Avenue Mall for the relaunched event, which is being sponsored by the Tamil Nadu Government and supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport in India.
The Squash World Cup is an international tournament in which national team squads represented by two men and two women play ties of four matches against each other.
Action from the Squash World Cup will be streamed for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV and the Olympic Channel, while people wishing to attend in person can apply for free tickets by sending an email to office@indiasquash.com.
Representing the hosts will be a talented squad comprised of Commonwealth Games medallists Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa, alongside Chennai native Abhay Singh and 2019 South Asian Games champion Tanvi Khanna.
Joining them will be some of the world’s best up-and-coming players, including Japan’s rising star and winner of the MVP award at the 2022 Women’s World Team Championship Satomi Watanabe and highly rated young Egyptian talent Aly Abou Eleinen.
Find out more about the 2023 SDAT WSF Squash World Cup.
Keep up to date with the latest from the Squash World Cup by following the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. You can also follow the Squash Rackets Federation of India on the SRFI website and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Squads, 2023 SDAT Squash World Cup
Australia
Nicholas Calvert
Alexandra Haydon
Jessica Turnbull
Joseph White
Colombia
Laura Tovar
Catalina Peláez
Felipe Tovar
Alfonso Marroquín
Egypt
Fayrouz Aboelkheir
Kenzy Ayman
Karim El Hammamy
Aly Abou Eleinen
Hong Kong, China
Heylie Fung
Toby Tse
Andes Ling
Chung Yat Long
India
Joshna Chinappa
Tanvi Khanna
Saurav Ghosal
Abhay Singh
Japan
Satomi Watanabe
Akari Midorikawa
Tomotaka Endo
Ryunosuke Tsukue
Malaysia
Aira Azman
Yee Xin Ying
Darren Pragasm
Sai Hung Ong
South Africa
Lizelle Muller
Hayley Ward
Dewald van Niekerk
Tristen Worth