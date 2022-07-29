Squash at the Commonwealth Games: Day One Preview

Squash at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham gets underway today at 12:00 (GMT+1), with 28 matches across the men’s and women’s singles to look forward to at the University of Birmingham Sport & Fitness.

On the stunning show court, play begins with an all-African clash between two Commonwealth Games debutants, as 17-year-old Leungo Katse of Botswana takes on 27-year-old Zulema Chisenga of Zambia.

Four further matches follow on the show court in the afternoon session, with Australia’s Rhys Dowling playing Jason Doyle of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at 12:30, Khaaliqa Sadruddin Nimji of Kenya – who made history as the youngest athlete to have represented Kenya at a multi-sport event, at the age of 12 in the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games – facing Meagan Best of Barbados at 13:15, Shawn Simpson of Barbados going up against Shamil Wakeel of Sri Lanka at 13:45, and New Zealand’s Temwa Chileshe taking on Doyle’s compatriot Jules Snagg at 14:30.

Perhaps the most intriguing match of the day takes place in the evening session though, with India’s 14-year-old squash sensation Anahat Singh making her Commonwealth Games debut at 18:30 against 21-year-old fellow debutant Jada Ross of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Elsewhere in the evening session on the show court, Kenya’s Muqtadir Sadruddin Nimji faces Scotland’s 9/16 seed Rory Stewart at 18:00, Jade Pitcairn of the Cayman islands plays Jada Smith-Padmore of Barbados at 19:15 and Feanor Siaguru of Papua New Guinea takes on New Zealand’s 9/16 seed Lwamba Chileshe – brother of Temwa – at 19:45.

There’s plenty of action to look forward to today on courts 1-3, too, with highlights including: a Malta derby between Commonwealth Games debutant and last night’s Malta flagbearer Kijan Sultana and Niall Engerer, a birthday battle for the British Virgin Islands’ 19-year-old Luca Reich against Wales’ Emyr Evans, and fifth consecutive Commonwealth Games appearances for both Jamaica’s Christopher Binnie and the British Virgin Islands’ Joe Chapman.

Viewers around the world can watch squash’s show court action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games live. Click here for a list of broadcasters by country.

Click here for the full schedule and live results as they happen.

Stats kindly provided by Squash Info.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Round One – Men’s Draw

[1] Paul Coll (NZL) v bye

Kijan Sultana (MLT) v Niall Engerer (MLT)

Emyr Evans (WAL) v Luca Reich (IVB)

Madako Suari (PNG) v [9/16] Mohammad Syafiq Kamal (MAS)

[9/16] Ramit Tandon (IND) v bye

Evans Ayih (GHA) v Christopher Binnie (JAM)

Marika Matanatabu (FIJ) v Jake Kelly (CAY)

[5/8] Adrian Waller (ENG) v bye

[5/8] Greg Lobban (SCO) v bye

Ravindu Laksiri (SRI) v Shomari Wiltshire (GUY)

Rhys Dowling (AUS) v Jason Doyle (VIN)

Khamal Cumberbatch (BAR) v [9/16] Ivan Yuen (MAS)

[9/16] David Baillargeon (CAN) v Chayse Mc Quan (TTO)

Othniel Bailey (VIN) v Peter Creed (WAL)

Shawn Simpson (BAR) v Shamil Wakeel (SRI)

[3/4] Saurav Ghosal (IND) v bye

[3/4] Patrick Rooney (ENG) v bye

Julian Jervis (CAY) v Clement Anafo (GHA)

Temwa Chileshe (NZL) v Jules Snagg (VIN)

Muqtadir Sadruddin Nimji (KEN) v [9/16] Rory Stewart (SCO)

[9/16] Tayyab Aslam (PAK) v bye

Julian Morrison (JAM) v Nasir Iqbal (PAK)

Christian Navas (GIB) v Jace Jervis (CAY)

[5/8] James Willstrop (ENG) v bye

[5/8] Eain Yow Ng (MAS) v bye

Jason-Ray Khalil (GUY) v Paul Kadoma (UGA)

Nick Sachvie (CAN) v Kundanji Kalengo (ZAM)

Feonor Siaguru (PNG) v [9/16] Lwamba Chileshe (NZL)

[9/16] Alan Clyne (SCO) v bye

Joe Chapman (IVB) v Abhay Singh (IND)

Michael Raymond Kawooya (UGA) v Marcus Allen Adela (SEY)

[2] Joel Makin (WAL) v bye

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Round One – Women’s Draw

[1] Joelle King (NZL) v bye

Leungo Katse (BOT) v Zulema Chisenga (ZAM)

Emma Keane (BER) v bye

[9/16] Georgia Adderley (SCO) v bye

[9/16] Jess Turnbull (AUS) v bye

Colette Sultana (MLT) v bye

Amity Alarcos (PNG) v bye

[5/8] Lucy Turmel (ENG) v bye

[5/8] Hollie Naughton (CAN) v bye

Lijana Sultana (MLT) v Charlotte Knaggs (TTO)

Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (IND) v bye

[9/16] Aifa Azman (MAL) v bye

Kaitlyn Watts (NZL) v bye

Mary Fung-A-Fat (GUY) v bye

Khaliqa Sadrudin Nimji (KEN) v Meagan Best (BAR)

[3/4] Joshna Chinappa (IND) v bye

[3/4] Georgina Kennedy (ENG) v bye

Ashley Khalil (GUY) v Yeheni Kuruppu (SRI)

Chanithma Sinaly (SRI) v bye

[9/16] Nicole Bunyan (CAN) v bye

[9/16] Rachel Arnold (MAS) v bye

Amna Fayyaz (PAK) v bye

Naomi Neo Phatsima (BOT) v Amanda Haywood (BAR)

[5/8] Tesni Evans (WAL) v bye

[5/8] Emily Whitlock (WAL) v bye

Anahat Singh (IND) v Jada Ross (VIN)

Rachael Grinham (AUS) v bye

[9/16] Donna Lobban (AUS) v bye

[9/16] Chan Yiwen (MAS) v bye

Faiza Zafar (PAK) v bye

Jade Pitcairn (CAY) v Jada Smith-Padmore (BAR)

[2] Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG) v bye