Squash at the Commonwealth Games: Day One Preview
Squash at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham gets underway today at 12:00 (GMT+1), with 28 matches across the men’s and women’s singles to look forward to at the University of Birmingham Sport & Fitness.
On the stunning show court, play begins with an all-African clash between two Commonwealth Games debutants, as 17-year-old Leungo Katse of Botswana takes on 27-year-old Zulema Chisenga of Zambia.
Four further matches follow on the show court in the afternoon session, with Australia’s Rhys Dowling playing Jason Doyle of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at 12:30, Khaaliqa Sadruddin Nimji of Kenya – who made history as the youngest athlete to have represented Kenya at a multi-sport event, at the age of 12 in the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games – facing Meagan Best of Barbados at 13:15, Shawn Simpson of Barbados going up against Shamil Wakeel of Sri Lanka at 13:45, and New Zealand’s Temwa Chileshe taking on Doyle’s compatriot Jules Snagg at 14:30.Perhaps the most intriguing match of the day takes place in the evening session though, with India’s 14-year-old squash sensation Anahat Singh making her Commonwealth Games debut at 18:30 against 21-year-old fellow debutant Jada Ross of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Elsewhere in the evening session on the show court, Kenya’s Muqtadir Sadruddin Nimji faces Scotland’s 9/16 seed Rory Stewart at 18:00, Jade Pitcairn of the Cayman islands plays Jada Smith-Padmore of Barbados at 19:15 and Feanor Siaguru of Papua New Guinea takes on New Zealand’s 9/16 seed Lwamba Chileshe – brother of Temwa – at 19:45.
There’s plenty of action to look forward to today on courts 1-3, too, with highlights including: a Malta derby between Commonwealth Games debutant and last night’s Malta flagbearer Kijan Sultana and Niall Engerer, a birthday battle for the British Virgin Islands’ 19-year-old Luca Reich against Wales’ Emyr Evans, and fifth consecutive Commonwealth Games appearances for both Jamaica’s Christopher Binnie and the British Virgin Islands’ Joe Chapman.
Viewers around the world can watch squash’s show court action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games live. Click here for a list of broadcasters by country.
Click here for the full schedule and live results as they happen.
Stats kindly provided by Squash Info.
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Round One – Men’s Draw
[1] Paul Coll (NZL) v bye
Kijan Sultana (MLT) v Niall Engerer (MLT)
Emyr Evans (WAL) v Luca Reich (IVB)
Madako Suari (PNG) v [9/16] Mohammad Syafiq Kamal (MAS)
[9/16] Ramit Tandon (IND) v bye
Evans Ayih (GHA) v Christopher Binnie (JAM)
Marika Matanatabu (FIJ) v Jake Kelly (CAY)
[5/8] Adrian Waller (ENG) v bye
[5/8] Greg Lobban (SCO) v bye
Ravindu Laksiri (SRI) v Shomari Wiltshire (GUY)
Rhys Dowling (AUS) v Jason Doyle (VIN)
Khamal Cumberbatch (BAR) v [9/16] Ivan Yuen (MAS)
[9/16] David Baillargeon (CAN) v Chayse Mc Quan (TTO)
Othniel Bailey (VIN) v Peter Creed (WAL)
Shawn Simpson (BAR) v Shamil Wakeel (SRI)
[3/4] Saurav Ghosal (IND) v bye
[3/4] Patrick Rooney (ENG) v bye
Julian Jervis (CAY) v Clement Anafo (GHA)
Temwa Chileshe (NZL) v Jules Snagg (VIN)
Muqtadir Sadruddin Nimji (KEN) v [9/16] Rory Stewart (SCO)
[9/16] Tayyab Aslam (PAK) v bye
Julian Morrison (JAM) v Nasir Iqbal (PAK)
Christian Navas (GIB) v Jace Jervis (CAY)
[5/8] James Willstrop (ENG) v bye
[5/8] Eain Yow Ng (MAS) v bye
Jason-Ray Khalil (GUY) v Paul Kadoma (UGA)
Nick Sachvie (CAN) v Kundanji Kalengo (ZAM)
Feonor Siaguru (PNG) v [9/16] Lwamba Chileshe (NZL)
[9/16] Alan Clyne (SCO) v bye
Joe Chapman (IVB) v Abhay Singh (IND)
Michael Raymond Kawooya (UGA) v Marcus Allen Adela (SEY)
[2] Joel Makin (WAL) v bye
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Round One – Women’s Draw
[1] Joelle King (NZL) v bye
Leungo Katse (BOT) v Zulema Chisenga (ZAM)
Emma Keane (BER) v bye
[9/16] Georgia Adderley (SCO) v bye
[9/16] Jess Turnbull (AUS) v bye
Colette Sultana (MLT) v bye
Amity Alarcos (PNG) v bye
[5/8] Lucy Turmel (ENG) v bye
[5/8] Hollie Naughton (CAN) v bye
Lijana Sultana (MLT) v Charlotte Knaggs (TTO)
Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (IND) v bye
[9/16] Aifa Azman (MAL) v bye
Kaitlyn Watts (NZL) v bye
Mary Fung-A-Fat (GUY) v bye
Khaliqa Sadrudin Nimji (KEN) v Meagan Best (BAR)
[3/4] Joshna Chinappa (IND) v bye
[3/4] Georgina Kennedy (ENG) v bye
Ashley Khalil (GUY) v Yeheni Kuruppu (SRI)
Chanithma Sinaly (SRI) v bye
[9/16] Nicole Bunyan (CAN) v bye
[9/16] Rachel Arnold (MAS) v bye
Amna Fayyaz (PAK) v bye
Naomi Neo Phatsima (BOT) v Amanda Haywood (BAR)
[5/8] Tesni Evans (WAL) v bye
[5/8] Emily Whitlock (WAL) v bye
Anahat Singh (IND) v Jada Ross (VIN)
Rachael Grinham (AUS) v bye
[9/16] Donna Lobban (AUS) v bye
[9/16] Chan Yiwen (MAS) v bye
Faiza Zafar (PAK) v bye
Jade Pitcairn (CAY) v Jada Smith-Padmore (BAR)
[2] Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG) v bye