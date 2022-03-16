Squash Australia adopts World Squash Coaching certification

Squash Australia is pleased to announce that it will adopt the World Squash Coaching (WSC) certification into its education framework.

The WSC certifications are set to form a core element of certification for coaches in Australia with current Squash Australia certifications set to expire over the coming years.

The adoption of the WSC certifications complements the partnership with World Squash Officiating (WSO) and the development of the Squash Australia Learning Centre, to provide a world-class learning experience for coaches and referees.

The WSC certification is part of the World Squash Federation Coach Education Programme, which provides a global standardised coaching structure. It aims to expand the number of coaches who progress from a development level to elite coaching and ensure all WSC Tutors are registered as WSC Certified at the appropriate level.

World Squash Coaching Programme Manager Michael Khan is excited to be working with Squash Australia to align the programs to create a modern learning environment.

“We have tried to convert best practice of what coaches have successfully been doing for years into a consistent and structured coaching philosophy,” Khan said.

“It is a constantly evolving process based on coaching in a holistic, game-based, open skill style.

“In a global squash world, we need to look across our national borders for new ideas. This global world also allows our coaches to seek jobs in other countries and having a worldwide accepted coaching standard facilitates this,” he added.

Adopting the WSC certification will create a seamless learning experience by providing a one-stop-shop with access to personalised eLearning training courses that can be accessed anywhere and anytime, through mobile, tablet or desktop computer.

Squash Australia National Sports Lead – Sport Development Shaun McEachin added that integrating WSC into Australia’s coaching certification will give local coaches an opportunity to receive world-class learning and development.

“This is another resource that Squash Australia has secured to combine with the Squash Australia Learning Centre in supporting our coaches, referees, volunteers and workforce,” McEachin said.

“The ability to learn through these interactive and innovative resources will help Squash Australia ensure that our sport is at the forefront of learning and development globally.”

Migration of certification to WSC will begin with the launch of Phase 2 of the Squash Australia Learning Centre in the second half of 2022.

