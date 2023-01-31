Squash Australia announce Melbourne as the host of the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships

Squash Australia is pleased to announce Melbourne, Victoria as the host city for the upcoming 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships, with the support of the Victorian Government.



The event will be held at Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC) from 18 to 29 July and will include a junior men’s and women’s individual tournament, as well as the junior women’s team championships.



This event is another important milestone in an exciting decade of sport in Australia, which will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria.



Squash Australia CEO Robert Donaghue thanked the Victorian Government for their support of the event, which will be the first of many international events coming to Melbourne as part of the ‘Green and Gold Runway’.



“We are extremely excited to be hosting the World Junior Championships right here in our backyard. This event is not only a key step in our 22-26 strategic plan, but it is also the ideal way to kick off a decade of sport leading up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria,” Donaghue said.



“Being able to showcase the best junior squash talent from nations all over the world is truly a unique opportunity that not only excites the squash community but also our own junior athletes, many of whom are aiming to compete in the Commonwealth Games.”



“Squash Australia would like to thank the Victorian Government for their support in bringing this prestigious event to Melbourne, and we can’t wait to see the world’s best Junior Squash players at MSAC in six months’ time.”

Australia is considered a traditional powerhouse of the game, winning a total of 13 junior championships across the men’s, women’s and team events.



WSF President Zena Wooldridge expressed her excitement at the championships returning to Australia.



“Bringing these Junior World Championships to Melbourne contributes to the positive momentum we see behind Squash Australia’s growth and performance strategies. WSF is delighted to bring a World Championship back to Australia as part of an exciting decade ahead for major events in Australia,” Wooldridge said.



“It will also be an exciting opportunity for the best junior players in the world to experience Australia and appreciate why Melbourne is a leading global sporting city which has a great track record of hosting memorable events. I’m sure it will inspire athletes to return in three years’ time for the Commonwealth Games in Victoria.”



“On behalf of WSF I would like to sincerely thank Squash Australia, the city of Melbourne and the state of Victoria for their collective support of this important event in WSF’s calendar.”



Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos said, “Victoria is the epicentre of Australian sport, playing host to a roll call of major events that attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to the state.”



“Hosting another fantastic international event means another boost to local jobs and businesses with hundreds of players, coaches and supporters visiting Melbourne.”



Victorian Member for Albert Park Nina Taylor said locals will welcome a significant event like this to Albert Park.



“This part of Melbourne offers fantastic infrastructure and facilities, along with top hospitality and entertainment – I encourage visitors to explore our beautiful community,” Taylor said.



Squash & Racquetball Victoria President and former World No.1 Sarah Fitz-Gerald AM is thrilled to see the event coming to Melbourne, having been the 1987 World Junior Champion.



“The World Junior Championships is such a major motivator and kick start for juniors to continue squash as a career path,” Fitz-Gerald said.



“Having the experience of playing in two World Junior Championships, I made friends for life. The excitement of travel, competition and representing my country cemented my love of the game and instilled the desire to become the best I could be.”



Further information on the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships, including ticketing, broadcast and team details, will be released in due course.

