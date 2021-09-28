Squash Australia Launches Referee Development Partnership with World Squash Officiating

Squash Australia has announced a new long-term partnership with World Squash Officiating (WSO), the joint initiative of the World Squash Federation (WSF) and the Professional Squash Association designed to provide referees with educational resources online and standardise squash officiating qualifications worldwide.

Squash Australia is one of the first WSF Member Federations to partner with WSO, which was launched in April 2021. By adopting the WSO model, the organisation will develop a clearer and more robust pathway for Australian referees, in line with international standards.

WSO Manager Chris Nutley said the partnership is a major step for WSO, which already has over 900 registered users representing 80 nations from all over the world.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Squash Australia and we look forward to working with both the existing refereeing workforce and helping to attract and train a new generation of officials,” he said.

He added: “Australia has such a long and rich squash history and we are confident that by working together we will move WSO forward in its aim of creating a worldwide standard in refereeing and a clear referee pathway.”

Squash Australia CEO Robert Donaghue said: “Developing and growing our referee workforce is critical to the continued success and development of squash in Australia.”

“The alignment with WSO and other national federations through this platform will contribute greatly to building a stronger referee community both here in Australia and as part of the global squash community.”

In Squash Australia’s vision, the WSO platform will provide a one-stop service and create a seamless learning experience for Australian referees, promoting a stronger community where individuals can collaborate, share ideas and drive best practices with a reduced administrative burden.

National Lead Sport Development Shaun McEachin said the announcement marks an exciting period for Squash Australia, recognising that WSO plays a pivotal role in the learning and development approach of referees.

“This partnership with WSO is integral in our pursuit of developing a cohort of world-class referees for our participants and, more broadly, the global squash community,” he explained

Squash Australia will also integrate content developed by Sport Australia as well as Sport Integrity Australia, to complement sport-specific content and learning outcomes.

