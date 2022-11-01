Squash Canada to establish coach education scholarships after support from Sport Canada

Squash Canada has announced that it is thrilled to receive financial support from Sport Canada in the form of Recovery Funding to establish coach education scholarships.

According to representatives of Squash Canada, due to the extended absence of squash caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of professional squash coaches left the profession, in addition to part-time and volunteer coaches. This has caused a talent exodus and a shortage of qualified coaches that are key to squash’s recovery and growth. At the same time, the pandemic has resulted in the retirement of high level players, creating an opportunity to recruit new coaches into the system.

The Coach Education Scholarship Program is designed to attract new coaches and upgrade qualifications of existing coaches by encouraging them to complete their respective NCCP certification and/or to upgrade their skills/knowledge; all designed to help fill the current gap. The scholarships will be awarded by application based upon regional need, experience, proposed learning plan, time commitment, etc. and must be used to support their related certification and education, with a signed agreement that commits them to coaching.

The following priorities and considerations will be made by Squash Canada when determining recipients:

Coaches from underserved areas

Coaches who are full time squash pros and/or national team squad athletes that are not already certified and/or wish to advance in the National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP)

Coaches willing to financially contribute to their own certification and/or professional development

Coaches that are receiving financial support from their club and/or Provincial/Territorial Squash Association to help offset costs

Coaches that are committed to completing coach certification by March 31, 2023

Click here to find out more about the Scholarship, including how to apply.