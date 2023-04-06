Squash celebrates International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Today, 6 April, the global squash community celebrates International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is an official UN recognised day which encourages the world to consider and utilise the impact and influence of sport on sustainable development and peace.

One way in which squash plays a part in development and peace is through “Squash for Development Organisations (SDO’s)”, which use squash as a vehicle for social change through academic tutoring, nutrition support and much more to help underserved populations around the world.

In recent years, the PSA Foundation has helped a number of individual programmes by partnering with them to provide resources and support.

This is part of an initiative by the PSA Foundation to allow every child to have the opportunity to play squash and the option to aspire to play on the biggest stages of the game, no matter their background.

In the coming months, the work of a number of SDO’s will be highlighted, showcasing the work they do in providing opportunities in and beyond squash and how the sport is used to make a positive and lasting impact.

