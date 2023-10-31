Squash competitions at Santiago 2023 Pan American Games begin today

Today marks the beginning of the squash competitions at the 2023 Pan American Games as the region’s top players descend on Santiago, Chile to compete for the title of Pan American champion.

Santiago 2023 begins with the individual championship and play starts at 09:00 AM (GMT-3) with the sole RO32 match, which sees Ecuador’s Cari Buenaño take on Margot Prow of Barbados.

The action then kicks up a gear at 12:00 as the RO16 begins in the men’s and women’s events.

Then, at 20:15, the quarter-finals take place.

In both draws, the defending champions return as top seeds. In the women’s draw, USA’s Amanda Sobhy – chasing a hattrick of Pan American singles titles – faces the winner of the Buenaño v Prow clash, while Peruvian former World No.1 Diego Elias goes up against home hopeful Matias Lacroix.

The semi-finals and finals of the singles championships take place tomorrow, 01 November. The mixed doubles, women’s doubles and men’s doubles events begin 02 November, while the team events begin 03 November.

