Squash For Development: Making a positive impact on communities around the world

This article is adapted from one first published by Squash Facilities Network. Read the full article here.

Squash and squash57 have a growing and deserved reputation as sports that achieve positive social change and helps address inequalities in communities.

Increasingly, stakeholders across the sports, from Continental and National Federations to community groups and organised volunteers, have used squash as a vehicle to improve people’s lives.

Across the world, squash facilities and organisations are linking up with charities, schools and community organisations to make a life-changing impact on thousands of beneficiaries.

When people from disadvantaged backgrounds are given the opportunity to go on a squash court and hit a ball, they quickly discover the benefits of fun, fitness, mental health, learning new skills and and making new friendships. When a squash programme is linked with partners who add education, employability and leadership skills, that’s when the whole package becomes extremely powerful.