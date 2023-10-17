Squash goes #LA28BOUND

After yesterday’s historic decision by the International Olympic Committee to ratify squash’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games sports programme, our sport has been invited to join LA28’s official launch campaign: #LA28BOUND.

In the buildup to the LA28 Olympic Games, we and our partners, including US Squash and the Professional Squash Association, will be sharing a number of stories on squash’s inclusion, from athlete testimonials to inside stories on the bid for Olympic recognition.

To get involved in the campaign, we encourage everyone to like and share our #LA28BOUND social media posts as well as posting your own squash stories.

Keep up with the latest in World Squash news by following the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Twitter.