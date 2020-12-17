Squash in the Santiago XIX Pan Am Games Program

Squash will be included in the program of the XIX Pan American Games Santiago 2023 along with four other additional sports for a grand total of 38 sports in Santiago 2023. Squash has participated in every Pan Am Games since the XII Pan American Games Mar del Plata 1995.

After months of negotiations, the president of the FPS Mr. Francisco Paradisi was thrilled to finally hear Panam Sports President Mr. Neven Ilic confirm squash’s inclusion in the XIX Pan American Games Santiago 2023 today during the LVIII Annual General Assembly of Panam Sports.

FPS President Francisco Paradisi declared “The great pan American squash family rejoices in the news that will encourage athletes across the continent to work hard to represent their country in Santiago 2023. Our presence in these games continues to promote the growth of our sport. Working with the World Squash Federation, WSF and the Chilean Squash Sports Federation paid off; and the FPS is extremely grateful. Our sincere thanks to Mr. Neven Ilic, President of Panam Sports and to Mr. Ivar Sisniega, Secretary-General, for supporting the inclusion of our sport in such a magnificent event”.

Newly-elected World Squash Federation President Zena Woolridge expressed her sincere gratitude to FPS President Francisco Paradisi and WSF Secretary-General Pablo Serna for their commitment and invaluable support in reaching this important inclusion for our sport. “Santiago 2023 is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our sport and creates an excellent legacy for the people of Chile, the Chilean Squash Federation and for squash in the Americas”.