Squash Media & Marketing to run Squash Player Magazine

Squash Media & Marketing (SMM) has signed a licensing agreement with McKenzie Publishing Ltd – proprietor of Squash Player magazine – which will see SMM take over the running of the global publication.

Launched in 1971, Squash Player – the magazine endorsed by the World Squash Federation – has established itself as squash’s leading print publication.

Squash Player’s highly respected writers have covered the most significant stories in the sport over the past five decades, with the sport’s greatest legends adorning the front cover. In 1987, one of the magazine’s contributors Ian McKenzie, a former coach and author, became the editor. He later took over ownership of the magazine, kept it flourishing and enhanced its reputation.

The new agreement will see SMM take charge of publishing Squash Player magazine as well as redeveloping Squash Player’s digital platforms.

SMM Chief Commercial Officer Tommy Berden said: “Squash Player magazine has been at the forefront of the reporting around the sport for over 50 years and has played a crucial role in telling the stories of squash’s greatest players and biggest events in that time.

“With expert analysis from a number of highly-regarded columnists, exclusive interviews with the biggest names in the sport and discussion of the hottest topics being debated in the squash community, Squash Player has helped shine a light on the sport beyond what happens inside the court.

“I would like to thank Squash Player editor and owner Ian McKenzie for his contribution to the magazine and look forward to having him on board as a guest writer moving forward. Our intention is to build on the work that Ian has done to ensure that Squash Player remains an objective publication which aims to promote the game to readers across the globe.”

McKenzie said: “It has been a great privilege to work with such respected writers, contributors and photographers. I am indebted to many of them for their guidance, support, and loyalty. Personally, I have enjoyed being able to interview the best players of each era and present their stories in the sport’s main publication.

“In that time, Squash Player has become the associate magazine of the World Squash Federation and enjoyed a positive relationship with the Professional Squash Association, giving the publication a global profile. Many sponsors have supported the magazine, which I am grateful for, but I would particularly like to mention the unswerving long-term loyalty of quality brands Dunlop and Ashaway.

“SMM is a brilliant creation and I feel they are well placed to now take Squash Player to another level and serve this great sport even better. I wish them every success and will be supporting their endeavours.”

The third Squash Player issue of 2023 will be published in the coming months. More details will be released in due course.