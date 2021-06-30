fbpx
All NewsNew ZealandRegional NewsRegional NewsWSF News

Squash New Zealand Reveals 2021-24 Strategic Direction

June 30, 2021

Squash New Zealand has revealed its new strategic direction for 2021-2024.

There are four strategic priorities with a key focus being the cultural shift ‘kotahitanga’.

Squash New Zealand has a common vision and approach from all 11 Districts who have signed on to the Strategic Direction. They will establish stronger links with the wider squash and general community.

‘Our Purpose’ recognises the health and happiness outcomes of playing squash and belonging to a club.

Squash New Zealand’s focus is on keeping and creating more vibrancy . They want to support clubs sustainably and inspire the public by showcasing their players, events, clubs and volunteers.

This leads on to an ideal opportunity for squash in New Zealand to showcase itself with World Squash Day 2021 and there are 100 days to go until the big day, Saturday 9 October.

This is the 20th anniversary of World Squash Day and as the first country to welcome in the new day, Squash New Zealand can also promote our new vision and purpose .The sport is blessed with Paul Coll and Joelle King on the world stage as well as their domestic players and events showcasing the sport with improving PSA World Rankings. Now it is the opportunity to highlight many of their clubs and the sport within New Zealand and how it can improve lifestyles, via connectivity, sense of belonging, fun and enhance people’s wellbeing.

Squash New Zealand and the Districts have agreed to work with the New Zealand Mental Health Foundation as the charity for the World Squash Day. The charity fits well, both organisations both support healthy lifestyles and Squash New Zealand look forward to a meaningful relationship that provides good health outcomes for New Zealanders.

Resources to make World Squash Day positive and proactive are being put together along with ways to support the Mental Health Foundation and the community.

The focus is to celebrate the value of squash for the community and supporting mental health at the same time.

Read the full Squash New Zealand 2021-24 strategic direction here.

Tags

Related Articles

Squash at the 2018 Gay Games

LGBT+ SQUASH THRIVING ACROSS THE GLOBE

June 28, 2021
Nick Matthew with the 2013 World Championship title

Nick Matthew appointed Team England Assistant Coach ahead of Birmingham 2022

June 25, 2021
Emilia Soini (right) takes on Emilia Korhonen (left) during the women's 2021 Finnish Nationals final -please credit Petteri Repo.

Squash’s Popularity on the Rise in Finland

June 24, 2021
2013 Men's World Team Champions England - Robertson pictured centre

Chris Robertson appointed as Talent and Performance Strategic Lead at England Squash

June 23, 2021
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Privacy Policy
Back to top button
Close