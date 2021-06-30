Squash New Zealand Reveals 2021-24 Strategic Direction

Squash New Zealand has revealed its new strategic direction for 2021-2024.

There are four strategic priorities with a key focus being the cultural shift ‘kotahitanga’.

Squash New Zealand has a common vision and approach from all 11 Districts who have signed on to the Strategic Direction. They will establish stronger links with the wider squash and general community.

‘Our Purpose’ recognises the health and happiness outcomes of playing squash and belonging to a club.

Squash New Zealand’s focus is on keeping and creating more vibrancy . They want to support clubs sustainably and inspire the public by showcasing their players, events, clubs and volunteers.

This leads on to an ideal opportunity for squash in New Zealand to showcase itself with World Squash Day 2021 and there are 100 days to go until the big day, Saturday 9 October.

This is the 20th anniversary of World Squash Day and as the first country to welcome in the new day, Squash New Zealand can also promote our new vision and purpose .The sport is blessed with Paul Coll and Joelle King on the world stage as well as their domestic players and events showcasing the sport with improving PSA World Rankings. Now it is the opportunity to highlight many of their clubs and the sport within New Zealand and how it can improve lifestyles, via connectivity, sense of belonging, fun and enhance people’s wellbeing.

Squash New Zealand and the Districts have agreed to work with the New Zealand Mental Health Foundation as the charity for the World Squash Day. The charity fits well, both organisations both support healthy lifestyles and Squash New Zealand look forward to a meaningful relationship that provides good health outcomes for New Zealanders.

Resources to make World Squash Day positive and proactive are being put together along with ways to support the Mental Health Foundation and the community.

The focus is to celebrate the value of squash for the community and supporting mental health at the same time.

Read the full Squash New Zealand 2021-24 strategic direction here.