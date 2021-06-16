Squash NZ Seeks Coach Development Lead / National Development & Operations Manager

Squash NZ are seeking to recruit a Coach Development Lead and a National Development & Operations Manager to help the Federation achieve their new 2021-24 strategic vision.

About the Coach Development Lead Role

Reporting to the Chief Executive, the Coach Development Leader’s purpose is to grow the

quantity and quality of Squash coaches throughout the coaching pathway. The role is responsible

to lead the development and implementation of a sustainable New Zealand Squash coach development programme.

Key Responsibilities

To provide strong leadership to develop and ensure the effective delivery of a coach development strategy

Leading a squash in New Zealand coaching philosophy

Developing and leading a culture amongst coaches of collaboration and a shared learning environment

Developing a system and structure that is sustainable to grow and develop coaching at all stages of a pathway

To continue to implement and refine the robust, reliable and specific coach development framework

Selection and performance review of national team coaching appointments

Skills and Experience

The ideal candidate for this role will have exceptional leadership and team development abilities experience, preferably within squash, as well as the following:

Very strong coaching background and expertise, preferably with international experience

A specialist knowledge of coaching development and a high understanding of squash coaching

Experience in the development and implementation of learning or coaching programmes within the sporting sector

Strong leadership and team development abilities, including supporting others to become leaders

Evidence of successfully working with and influencing diverse groups of coaches, stakeholders and customers

Evidence of leading and working as part of a high performing team

Experience in planning, managing and prioritising multiple and competing tasks and projects to meet deadlines and produce quality results

Comfortable to easily move between quality strategic thinking and operational delivery

Demonstrated a high level of integrity and self-motivation

Demonstrates an understanding of Sport NZ’s strategic priorities

This role will be based at Squash New Zealand’s national office in Mairangi Bay, Auckland. To apply for this position please email a CV and cover letter to martin@squashnz.co.nz no later than 5pm, Friday 2 July, 2021.

About the National Development & Operations Manager Role

The National Development and Operations Manager purpose is to support districts and clubs, develop new and effective programmes to get new people in New Zealand playing and enjoying squash and to ensure Squash New Zealand is operating effectively and efficiently. The role is responsible to lead the development and implementation of national initiatives that leads to more people playing squash, lead club capability development and to manage the day-to-day operations of Squash New Zealand.

Key Responsibilities

To provide strong leadership to districts and clubs to develop and ensure the effective delivery of a ‘grassroots’ strategy

Develop a nationally aligned system to grow and develop participation

Ensure strategies are in place to support ongoing development of volunteers

Support clubs with advice and tools

Work with clubs, centres and Districts with facility development initiatives

Manage the daily operations of Squash NZ office

Skills and Experience

The ideal candidate for this role will have exceptional leadership and team development abilities experience, preferably within squash, as well as the following:

Evidence of successfully working with and influencing diverse groups of stakeholders and customers

Evidence of leading and working as part of a high performing team

Comfortable to easily move between quality strategic thinking and operational delivery

Experience in planning, managing and prioritising multiple and competing tasks and projects to meet deadlines and produce quality results

Experience in the development and implementation of participation programmes within the sporting sector

A thorough understanding of working with volunteers

Experience in business / operations management

Demonstrated a high level of integrity and self-motivation

This role will be based at Squash New Zealand’s national office in Mairangi Bay, Auckland. To apply for this position please email a CV and cover letter to martin@squashnz.co.nz no later than 5pm, Friday 2 July, 2021.