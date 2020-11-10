Squash Player 2020 Issue 3 – Out Now
Issue three of Squash Player – a magazine endorsed by the World Squash Federation – is out now.
Camille Serme is the cover star of 2020 Issue 3 – her expression summing up the joy and relief at the return of the PSA World Tour after an unprecedented six-month hiatus.
Professional squash may have made a cautious comeback, but the sport must still contend with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. In this issue, Squash Player launch an investigation into the ‘State of the Game’, asking probing questions to stakeholders at all levels.
Elsewhere in the magazine, they have exclusive interviews with both of October’s World No.1s Mohamed ElShorbagy and Nouran Gohar.
Manchester Open champion ElShorbagy reveals the previously unknown role that the great Jansher Khan has played in his success. They also speak to the legendary Pakistani himself, who recounts the moment he won a record-breaking seventh world title 25 years ago, overtaking the previous landmark set by his deadly rival and namesake Jahangir.
Gohar, who rose to the top of the rankings without hitting a ball during lockdown due to the retirement of compatriot Raneem El Welily, tells Squash Player of her “mixed feelings” at becoming World No.1 in such surreal circumstances.
Richard Eaton chats to John Nimick, promoter of the world-famous Tournament of Champions in New York, and asks, is he the most important man in squash?
Their cover star Serme joins their team of writers. The Frenchwoman recounts her frustrations at being unable to play during lockdown in Paris. She is joined by fellow columnists Alex Wan, James Zug and ‘The Podfather’ Gerry Gibson.
Squash Player’s ‘Gear’ section features a special on strings. They tell you everything you need to know about choosing the right strings and tension for your game, review the best strings on the market and speak to the world’s pre-eminent racket stringer Nick Down. Kiwi star Paul Coll also allows them a peek inside his bag and Squash Player road-test an innovative new ball machine.
Their regular ‘Workshop’ section features an interview with Hesham El Attar, coach to many of Egypt’s top players, plus tips from their team of experts: Jesse Englebrecht, Ronny Vlassaks, Andrew Cross and Phillip Marlowe.
