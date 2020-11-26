Squash Player: Guide to the Greats

The mercurial Ashour calls him “one of the best coaches, if not the best, I have ever dealt with.” Ex-world No.1 Gawad says: “He totally changed my game.. by far he is my favourite coach.” And for World Champion Momen: “Coach Hesham provides guidance to his players that far exceeds the boundaries of a squash court.”

So what’s his secret? It lies partly in El Attar’s detailed vision – “a complete picture” – of what makes a good squash player. “I’m a huge believer in the mental, physical and technical parts all being linked. You can’t have any loopholes,” he explains.

“If a player’s approach and exit from a shot isn’t efficient, you can’t build a good strategy around that. When one shot isn’t technically perfect, I can tell what will happen to that player in a rally, the problems they will encounter, when they will physically suffer and how long they can maintain their intensity.

“It’s the same with the psychological part. Players had their own sports psychologists and mental trainers and I was able to convert that general work into specific examples within rallies, situations with opponents or referees they weren’t coping with, or their response to defeats.”

El Attar’s fascination with squash began aged six in India when he peeked over the balcony to watch his father play. The family flitted between Egypt, India and England and when abroad El Attar would fly back to Egypt for tournaments.

He studied economics and psychology at the University of Cairo and took a gap year in London to try out as a professional.

Unsponsored and unsupported, he slogged around the ISPA circuit and played the likes of Phil Kenyon, Hiddy Jahan and Ross Norman in the American Express League.