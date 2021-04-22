Squash Player Issue 1 – Out Now

Issue one of Squash Player – the magazine endorsed by the World Squash Federation – is out now.

Fares Dessouky is the cover star of the first Squash Player magazine of 2021. In a feature on him and a special analysis, Squash Player gets to know him better and look at how he has bounced back from defeat at Qatar 2020 to beat the World No.1 twice in succession.

How is our sport faring? Squash Player’s ‘State of the Game’ series continues with authoritative articles by renowned coach Danny Lee and experienced club entrepreneur Steve Lewis.

Squash Player challenges the sport to ‘Think Outside the Box’ and reveals how the principles of the game can help to take squash outside the court.

New WSF President Zena Wooldridge details her vision for the sport, PSA Chief Commercial Officer Tommy Berden explains how important a new agreement with the Infront agency is and ex-world no.1 Laura Massaro writes exclusively on her new book.

Former World Champion Rodney Martin, a formative influence on the modern game, starts a new series by looking at his early influences and Sarah-Jane Perry analyses her game in ‘Match Points’.

In the first issue of Squash Player’s 50th year, the magazine looks back at some of the key issues and iconic covers of the last 50 years.

