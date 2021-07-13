Squash Player Issue 2 – Out Now

Issue four of Squash Player – the magazine endorsed by the World Squash Federation – is out now.

Malcolm Willstrop adorns the cover of 2021 Issue 2 as Squash Player pays tribute to the legendary coach and hears from the countless players he has influenced.

How is squash faring? Squash Player’s ‘State of the Game’ series continues with England Squash Chair Joy Carter’s exclusive interview, while participation is also the hot topic Down Under, with new Squash Australia CEO Robert Donaghue outlining the issues faced.

Squash Player challenges the sport to ‘Think Outside the Box’ and in this issue looks at the outdoor squash revolution happening in the game and two simple, accessible innovations that are opening up access to the game.

Former World No.1 and World Squash Vice President Karim Darwish joins Squash Player as a columnist as does the ambitious Kanzy El Defrawy.

Former World Champion Rodney Martin, a formative influence on the modern game, continues his series by looking at technique, his favourite shots and his iconic Prince Extender racket.

In the second issue of Squash Player’s 50th year, they also look back at some of the key issues and iconic covers of the last five decades.

