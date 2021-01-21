Squash Player Issue 4 – Out Now

Issue four of Squash Player – the magazine endorsed by the World Squash Federation – is out now.

Feisty young Egyptians Mostafa Asal and Hania El Hammamy are the cover stars. Asal defends his extravagant and controversial style which has got the squash world talking, while El Hammamy tells us her seemingly inevitable rise to World No.1 will happen “all in good time”.

Squash Player also launch their new shop section in association with www.pdhsports.com and reveal the winners in their Rolex by Michael Spiers Annual Awards, which this year features a special ‘Services to Squash’ prize and the personal highlights of their expert panellists.

Elsewhere in the issue, Squash Player speaks to World Champion turned ‘super coach’ Rodney Martin, their ‘State of the Game’ investigation continues and in their Workshop section, World No.1 Ali Farag tells them all about his game, including his use of the Quran for inspiration.

French champion Camille Serme once again gives Squash Player her thoughts in her personal column alongside international contributors James Zug, Alex Wan and In Squash podcast host Gerry Gibson.

Renowned former Egyptian national coach Hesham El Attar joins Squash Player’s stable of coaching experts including Jesse Engelbrecht, Ronny Vlassaks and Phillip Marlowe, and they also hear from Omar Abdel Aziz, coach to Nouran Gohar and Karim Abdel Gawad.

Head and Dunlop make big announcements in Squash Player’s Gear section, in which they also review the latest shoes and bring squash fans their guide to buying new footwear. They road-test the Racketware ‘micro coach’ and take a dip inside Nele Gilis’ bag. All this, and Amanda Sobhy brings them the latest gossip in ‘From the

Gallery’.

Subscribe here.