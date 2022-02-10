Squash Player Issue 4 – The Annual – out now

The latest edition of Squash Player – the magazine endorsed by the World Squash Federation – is out now.

Current World No.2 Paul Coll is featured on the cover, with the 29-year-old Kiwi set to be the first male from New Zealand to reach World No.1 next month.

Also included in this edition:

WORLD SQUASH: Squash’s participation in multi-sport games.

AWARDS: Squash Player’s panel of international experts choose the Award winners for 2021: Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Comeback of the Year and Tournament of the Year.

THE ANNUAL: Records of the Year and how they stand historically; the all-time records; the year in stats – most matches played and won; longest match and more.

COLUMNS: James Zug’s ‘Letter from America’ and former World No.1 Karwin Darwish picks Youssef Ibrahim for the top.

NEWS: Birmingham New Street Station to host a spectacular pre-Commonwealth Games showpiece for squash; Alison Waters retires.

FEATURES: Ramy Ashour returns to the stage.

STATE OF THE GAME: We assess the health of grassroots squash in the aftermath of the pandemic.

THINKING OUT OF THE BOX: Squash Player reports on the latest outdoor squash initiative.

CLUB & COURT: Squash Player reviews the technology used at the trend-setting MSquash Academy in Connecticut: interactiveSQUASH, the latest lights; D-Wall from TecnoBody and Blazepod to sharpen reaction times.

ON COURT: We look forward at a packed PSA Tour calendar, with the ToC rescheduled for May. In the rankings Paul Coll is breathing down the neck of Ali Farag.

WORKSHOP: Graham Stevenson retires; Kenya initiative; Richard Millman’s Rally Ball brand; NZ Trio decamp to Yorkshire; WSF coaches step up; Jesse Engelbrecht on combating nerves; your tactics and what can go wrong; Olivia Fiechter writes on her game; Hesham El Attar explains the secrets of repositioning; Off the Wall reveal their schools plan; Lee Drew analyses Coll; Phillip Marlowe goes ‘Court Dancing’,

GEAR: Daryl Selby teams up with Harrow; Racketware comes in a new version; Ashaway re-launch their Hybrid string; and the Tecnifibre competition winners are announced.

GALLERY: Behind the scenes at Canary Wharf with Alan Thatcher – The story behind Asal’s crash; Tim court short; Daryl Selby’s final bid; Willstrop is third reserve; Superman is grounded; international fans and the Peruvian Ambassador.

Subscribe here.