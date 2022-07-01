Squash Player Magazine – Commonwealth Games Special – out now

The latest edition of Squash Player – the magazine endorsed by the World Squash Federation – is out now.

Egypt’s Ali Farag, who recently recaptured the World No.1 ranking as well as his third World Championship title, is featured on the cover.

Also included in this edition:

COMMENT: Mike Clemson proposes changes to Masters scoring; Patrick Osborn looks for consistency in Squash57 balls and the editor’s take on refereeing.

NEWS: Mohamed ElShorbagy follows Peter Nicol’s example and opts to play for England.

WORLD SQUASH: Squash Player meets the new European President Thomas Troedsson.

FEATURES: BBC Outside Source presenter Ros Atkins explains why he is a squash enthusiast.

Nour El Tayeb gets back on the circuit with baby in tow.

THINKING OUTSIDE THE BOX: Squash57 gets an invite to the outdoor 3WallBall Championships in Las Vegas.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Defending champions James Willstrop and Joelle King look forward to Birmingham 2022; preview; doubles prospects; and United by Birmingham’s New Street Station spectacular; Guyana prepares.

CLUB&COURT: Latest news including the new Squash+ Outdoor court made of glass, steel and polycarbonate.

GEAR: Paul Coll signs for Raw Sport, plus new rackets incoming from Head and Tecnifibre.

ON COURT: Comment on the mental game; Round-up; Performance of the Month; Rankings analysis; News; Calendar; Looking Forward. British Open and World Championship analysis.

WORKSHOP: News, Lee Drew on Diego Elias, My Game by Ali Farag, Hesham El Attar on the secrets of ghosting, Jesse Engelbrecht on combating nerves, Phillip Marlowe on boasts and Major Maniam on deception.

HISTORY: When James Willstrop said, “I couldn’t ask for the ball to flow off my racket any better.”

