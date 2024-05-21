Squash schedule and venue confirmed for The World Games 2025

The venue and tournament dates for The World Games 2025 have been confirmed, following today’s announcement by the International World Games Association (IWGA).

The World Games, an international multi-sport competition comprising sports that are traditionally not contested in the Olympic Games, is heading to Chengdu, capital of southwestern China’s Sichuan province, next year.

In exciting news for squash fans, squash will be played from day one of the event, with the men’s and women’s singles competitions beginning on Friday 8th August and concluding on Tuesday 12th.

The squash competition will be played at the Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre, which recently hosted the Summer FISU World University Games in 2023.

Find out more about squash at The World Games at theworldgames.org and at theworldgames2025.com.

