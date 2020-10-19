Squash Schedule unveiled for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The daily schedule for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has been released, with the organisers confirming that squash will be only one of three sports – alongside badminton and table tennis – to be held across all 11 days of the competition.

The first day of competition is packed with action and is set to feature an impressive 14 different sports. This includes squash and hockey, which will take place at the University of Birmingham, unveiled last month as a major partner for the Games. Also, Basketball 3×3 at the recently announced venue at Smithfield in the centre of Birmingham and Artistic Gymnastics at Arena Birmingham.

The Games, the largest sports event to be held in UK since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, will feature 19 sports, with eight para sports integrated into the programme, creating the biggest para sports offering in Commonwealth Games history.

The unveiling of the new schedule confirms that there will now be two full weekends of competition, a move which is hoped will allow more than one million spectators to attend the biggest sporting event ever to be held in the West Midlands.

Nigel Huddleston, Minister for Sport, Tourism and Heritage said: “The unveiling of the daily schedule marks another important milestone as we look towards the Games in 2022. It’s great to see that for the first time ever at a Commonwealth Games, there will be two full weekends of sport offering more opportunities for everyone to experience Birmingham 2022.”

Birmingham 2022’s Chief Executive Officer, Ian Reid, said: “We’re extremely excited to be unveiling the daily schedule as we know that this will make the Games much more real for everyone, now that they can see exactly which sports will be taking place on each day.

“I’d like to thank all of the international and national governing bodies who have been working closely with us to ensure that we created an exciting schedule which also provides all competitors with the maximum period of recovery possible during what will be an action packed summer of sport in 2022.”

The Commonwealth Games Federation’s CEO, David Grevemberg, said: “My message to Commonwealth Sport fans around the globe is simple: Get Excited!

“Now is moment to visit the Birmingham 2022 website and sign-up for updates around tickets, volunteering and general opportunities to get involved in what will be one of the greatest sporting spectacles the country has ever seen.

“This innovative and exciting sports schedule highlights exceptional partnership working from so many stakeholders to ensure the UK stages a fantastic, celebratory summer of sport in 2022.

“The level of collaboration with the likes of World Athletics and UEFA has been unprecedented to ensure Birmingham 2022 retains a premium spot in an exciting period that will include the UEFA Women’s EURO in England and World Athletics Championships in Oregon

“For athletes and spectators, Birmingham 2022 will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of something truly special for the city, the region, the country and the entire Commonwealth. I hope all of you out there embrace this opportunity to be part of a Games for everyone.”

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “With less than two years to go until the eyes of the sporting world will be on the city and wider West Midlands, the announcement of the daily schedule represents the passing of another significant milestone on the road to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“A huge amount of planning and preparation has got us to this point – having this information on what will be happening and when, will help build interest and excitement amongst our residents and spectators – and start to focus the minds of the athletes and officials that we will be a proud Host City for in the summer of 2022.”

Team England, will have high hopes of a flurry of medals on the final day of competition on Monday 8 August, with badminton, diving, hockey, squash and table tennis all featuring, sports which saw the host nation for Birmingham 2022 bag 26 medals at the Gold Coast edition of the Commonwealth Games in April 2018.

The closing ceremony for the Games will also be held on Monday 8 August 2022.

A more detailed version of the schedule, to include a session by session breakdown, will be unveiled in the coming months.

To find out more, visit www.birmingham2022.com where you can also sign-up to receive the latest updates about the Games and hear about tickets and volunteer opportunities first.