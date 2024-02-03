fbpx
Squash star Joshna Chinappa honoured by Government of India

February 2, 2024

Last week, Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition for her contribution to the sport and to India.

Chinappa, 37, is one of Indian squash’s most successful players, with the Chennai-based player a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, a WSF World Doubles Champion, a two-time Asian Individual Champion, and the winner of five Asian Games medals.

“It is a huge honour for sure. Nothing in my life has come too quickly or too late. Getting the Arjuna back in 2013 was wonderful as well. Now getting the Padma Shri is all the more special. It is a huge boost,” Chinappa told The Federal. 

The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian honour in India, following Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, and is awarded for distinguished contribution in various spheres of activity including the arts, education, industry, literature, science, acting, medicine, social service and public affairs. It is awarded by the Government of India every year on India’s Republic Day.

February 2, 2024

