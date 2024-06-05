Squash Summit 2024 brings innovative ideas together from around the world

The inaugural Squash Summit 2024 concluded yesterday, with attendees travelling from all over the world to share tips, best practice ideas and information about upcoming projects.

On day one of the event, growth, cooperation and community on the agenda as leaders of the sport, including WSF President Zena Wooldridge, US Squash CEO Kevin Klipstein and PSA CEO Alex Gough shared insights into what the future of the sport looks like in the wake of squash’s inclusion to the LA28 Olympic Games.

In breakout rooms, attendees learned more about Squash For Development Organisations and shared ideas for how to maximise club facilities and grow membership.

Day two began with a presentation by Markus Gaebel of the Squash Facilities Network, who shared the findings of the Global Squash Report on the squash ecosystem, followed by a talk on the challenges and opportunities facing squash, an overview of the work done by the PSA Foundation and an interview and Q&A with England Squash Olympic Programme Consultant Rob Owen.

In the afternoon session, attendees learned about the advancements of technology and squash and the development of equipment and facilities, including an upcoming change to the Dunlop range and the advancement of low-cost outdoor court solutions.

Closing, WSF CEO William Louis-Marie, US Squash President Kevin Klipstein and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sarah-Jane Perry reflected on what had been learned over the last 48 hours and what needs to be done to make the most of the current momentum in the sport.

Find out more about the Squash Summit at psafoundation.com

