Squash to feature in Pacific Games at Pirae 2027, Tahiti

Squash will return the Pacific Games for the 2027 edition in Pirae, Tahiti, following confirmation by the Pacific Games Council (PGC).

The Pacific Games is a continental multi-sport event held every four years, with sports contested by athletes from Oceania. A total of 24 countries and 4,500 athletes are expected to compete at the XVIII Pacific Games.

Squash is a growing sport in Tahiti, which previously hosted the Pacific Games in 1971 and 1999, with the national team making its WSF Men’s World Team Championship debut at last year’s championships in Tauranga, New Zealand.

On squash’s return to the Games, Federation of Tahiti President Jean-Victor Lussan said: “We are very pleased that squash has been chosen as a sport in the list of optional sports for the 2027 Pacific Games and we would like to thank the WSF for their support in this endeavour.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the development of squash and for the Polynesian squash community.

“This inclusion offers high-level opportunities for our athletes and stimulates local interest in the sport. To this end, the country has committed to building modern facilities and new squash courts for this event.

“This will leave a lasting and valuable legacy for the squash community, which can be leveraged to host future regional competitions.”

Further information on squash at the 2027 Pacific Games, including the teams present and disciplines to be included, will be announced in due course.

Find out more about Tahiti Squash on the Tahiti Squash Federation (FTS) website.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter) or subscribe to the WSF Newsletter.

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV