Squash Venue Announced for The World Games 2022

Anticipation for the World Games 2022, Birmingham, Alabama, is rising after the venue for squash was announced ahead of next July’s event.

The squash events shall be played at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, alongside Lacrosse, Racquetball, Flying Disc, Tug of War, and Boules Sports.

Squash was first played at the games in 1997 and has featured at every edition since 2005, with Germany’s Simon Rösner and France’s Camille Serme winning the men’s and women’s events at the last edition, Wrocław 2017.

Speaking last year about the event, Serme said: “Winning the gold medal at the World Games was really cool.

“It was nice to win an event like this, with other French athletes cheering. It’s going to be exciting to go to Alabama to play the next one, and hopefully many players will come.”

The World Games 2022, which marks the 40th anniversary of the event, are an international multi-sport event organised with the support of the International Olympic Committee. An anticipated 3,600 athletes will participate in 34 different sports at the 11th edition, held from July 7-17 2022.

“All of these venues offer a unique experience to both fans and competitors,” said The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “These locations were carefully selected as the best Birmingham has to offer, and we’re excited for them to host the best ever edition of The World Games.”

