Squash World Cup 2023: Day three as it happens

The Pools Stage of the Squash World Cup – which is back after a 12-year absence – concludes today at Express Avenue Mall, Chennai.

We’ll be bringing reports and reactions from the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup as they happen right here, and you can watch live and free worldwide on WORLDSQUASH.TV and on the Olympic Channel, while viewers in India can watch on JioCinema.

Two sudden death match ball tiebreaks needed as Australia overcome Colombia

In the first tie of the day, Australia secured third place in Pool A with a hard-fought 4-0 win against No.8 seeds Colombia that was far more testing than the scoreline might suggest.

Nicholas Calvert began well for the No.5 seeds, taking a 2-0 lead against Alfonso Marroquin, before the Colombian – who hit three incredible winners in quick succession – struck back with a 7-5 win in game three.

Calvert adjusted his tactics in the fourth, playing straighter to limit attacking opportunities for Marroquin. This proved effective, with the 23-year-old able to see out the contest with a comfortable 7-2 win.

The second match, between Jessica Turnbull and Laura Tovar, was a back-and-forth encounter, with Turnbull sticking first after a sudden death tiebreak before Tovar responded with a 7-4 win in game two and a 7-5 win in game three.

Turnbull came back with a 7-5 win of her own in game four to force a fifth. That fifth game proved to be an intense affair, with neither player able to assert themselves as momentum swung from player to player.

Tovar had a golden opportunity to claim a previous win for Colombia with match ball at 6-5 but could not convert and Turnbull took full advantage, levelling to go to a sudden death match ball.

With the match resting on the next point, it was Turnbull who held her nerve better, with the 26-year-old playing simple squash until an error from Tovar handed her the win.

In the third match, Joseph White recovered from a difficult start to beat Felipe Tovar. The 25-year-old struggled in a 7-6 loss in the first game, but adjusted well for the subsequent encounters, ultimately winning comfortably with 7-3, 7-1, 7-0 wins.

In an exciting final match, four sudden death tie breaks were needed to separate Alex Haydon and Catalina Pelaez.

Pelaez took the first game on a tie break, to which Haydon responded with a tie break win of her own and then a 7-4 win in game three to move into the lead.

Haydon made a bright start to the fourth game, but then fell game ball down at 6-5. The 21-year-old saved the first game ball, but could not convert the match ball tie break and was forced into a fifth game.

Like the rest of this contest, there was virtually nothing to separate Haydon and Pelaez in a gripping fifth-game battle. Once again, the match went to a match ball tie break, with Haydon the victor after Pelaez’s appeal was turned down and a no let was given.

Afterwards, Haydon said: “There’s a lot of pressure on each point, each game and each match. There were a lot of 6-6s today and I’m just happy to come out the other end of that.

“There were a lot of momentum shifts and I just reminded myself to still attack be be composed and that gave me a bit of time to think.

“It’s good for all of us to get the win. It’s ben a tough few matches over the previous two days so for all of to get that win is great for us and is going to be really good for the next two days.

“I really like being here in Chennai; I was here for the World Juniors in 2018. I love shopping so it’s a nice place to be!”

Result: SDAT WSF Squash World Cup Pool A

[5] Australia v Colombia [8] Nicholas Calvert beat Alfonso Marroquin 3-1: 7-4, 7-3, 5-7, 7-2 (28m)

Jessica Turnbull beat Laura Tovar 3-2: 7-6, 4-7, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (33m)

Joseph White beat Felipe Tovar 3-1: 6-7, 7-3, 7-1, 7-0 (25m)

Alex Haydon beat Catalina Pelaez 3-2: 6-7, 7-6, 7-4, 6-7, 7-6 (30m)