Squash World Cup 2023: Day two as it happens

It’s day two of the Squash World Cup, which is back after a 12-year absence!

We’ll be bringing reports and reactions from the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup as they happen right here, and you can watch live and free worldwide on WORLDSQUASH.TV and on the Olympic Channel, while viewers in India can watch on JioCinema.

Japan continue to impress as they come from behind to beat Hong Kong, China

Japan continued their progress through the pool stage as they came from behind to beat Hong Kong, China.

In the opening match, Toby Tse got the better of Akari Midorikawa to give Hong Kong, China the lead.

The match was expected to be a tight one, with the pair sharing a 1-1 head-to-head record after playing twice in the same month last year.

Tse made the brighter start to the match and looked confident as she took the first game 7-5, only for Midorikawa to hit back with a 7-3 win.

From here, play became at times scrappy, which Tse dealt better with as she notched up a pair of 7-4 wins to give her side the lead.

In the second match, Ryunsuke Tsukue quickly wiped out Hong Kong, China’s lead, with the Japan No.1 wasting no time in going after Andes Ling.

Tsukue flew into the lead with a 7-1 victory and never looked like letting it slip, taking game two 7-4 and game three 7-1.

In the third game, Satomi Watanabe initially looked to be cruising to past Heylie Fung, with the powerful World No.18 blasting into a 2-0 lead with comfortable 7-2, 7-1 wins.

Fung appeared more relaxed in the third game and hit her targets better, which was rewarded with a 7-5 win for the 20-year-old, before an improved Watanabe closed things out in the fourth with a 7-2 victory.

In the final match, Tomotaka Endo looked much improved on his opening match performance yesterday as he saw out the tie with an assured 3-0 victory over Chung Yat Long.

Japan face hosts and No.2 seeds India tomorrow in the final tie of the pool stage.

Speaking after her match, Watanabe said: “ “I think I started really well and got my pace and my rhythm and then in the third game she changed things a little bit and at the same time I lost my concentration in the middle of the game, which wasn’t great from me. But then in the fourth I regrouped and got my concentration and to finish it 7-2 gives me a little bit of confidence.

“I really love this atmosphere and the huge shopping mall with this glass court. I was just having fun!”

“Obviously [tomorrow’s opponent Joshna Chinappa] is one of the legends and she made it to top ten in the world. I haven’t actually shared a court with her yet so I’m really looking forward to playing against Joshna, but all I can do is give my best and enjoy the match.”

Result: SDAT WSF Squash World Cup Pool B

[3] Japan 3-1 Hong Kong, China [6]

Akari Midorikawa lost to Toby Tse 3-1: 5-7, 7-3, 4-7, 4-7 (20m)

Ryunosuke Tsukue beat Andes Ling 3-0: 7-1, 7-4, 7-1 (18m)

Satomi Watanabe beat Heylie Fung 3-1: 7-2, 7-1, 5-7, 7-2 (20m)

Tomotaka Endo beat Chung Yat Long 3-0: 7-4, 7-6, 7-5 (26m)

Egypt continue to pile on the wins

In the second tie of the day, Egypt continued their march at the top of Pool A with a second successive 4-0 win as they dispatched No.8 seeds Colombia.

19-year-old Kenzy Ayman was up first for Egypt and came up against an in-form Catalina Pelaez, who was Colombia’s sole winner in yesterday’s 3-1 defeat to Malaysia.

Pelaez’s aggressive style disrupted Ayman’s gameplan on a number occasions.

Ayman, who after the match confessed that she was feeling the pre-match nerves, still had enough quality to hold off the 31-year-old, though, and looked at her best when targeting winners as she claimed a 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 win.

The second match was a more comfortable affair for the top seeds, with highly rated 23-year-old Aly Abou Eleinen storming past Felipe Tovar 7-5, 7-2, 7-2.

The dangers of losing focus in this shorter format were highlighted in the third and fourth matches. First for Fayrouz Aboelkheir, who after 7-3, 7-4 wins against Laura Tovar, allowed the Colombian a run of points that she couldn’t haul back in time as Tovar reduced the deficit to 2-1.

Aboelkheir regained her focus in the fourth, upping the pace as she gave Egypt a third win with a 7-2 victory.

Just as Tovar before him, Alfonso Marroquín was able to mount some resistance to Karim El Hammamy. After El Hammamy had taken the first two games 7-5, 7-3, complacency crept into his game in the third, with Marroquín taking full advantage as he pulled a game back with a 7-4 win.

El Hammamy came back on court early for the fourth game and wasted no time in reasserting himself, with the 27-year-old taking a 6-1 lead.

Marroquín dug in well and saved three of the match balls, before eventually falling to a tight effort from the Egyptian.

Egypt face Malaysia tomorrow as Pool A concludes.

Afterwards, Kenzy Ayman said: “In the first game, I was really nervous at the beginning! I was the first to play but I really enjoyed playing against Catalina, I think I played well. I’m really happy to win and I hope the rest of my team play well.

“I think in the third game, I was leading 5-2 and she came to 5-5 and I was really nervous.”

Result: SDAT WSF Squash World Cup Pool A

[1] Egypt 4-0 Colombia [8]

Kenzy Ayman beat Catalina Pelaez 3-0: 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 (15m)

Aly Abou Eleinen beat Felipe Tovar 3-0: 7-5, 7-2, 7-2 (18m)

Fayrouz Aboelkheir beat Laura Tovar 3-1: 7-3, 7-4, 5-7, 7-2 (20m)

Karim El Hammamy beat Alfonso Marroquín 3-1: 7-5, 7-3, 4-7, 7-4 (24m)