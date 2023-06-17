Squash World Cup Playoffs: Australia and South Africa win playoff ties

It’s the last day of the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup in Chennai, India.

While the final is set to begin at 14:00 (local, GMT+5:30) inside Express Avenue Mall, there’s plenty of squash to come first, with the 5-6 place playoff and the 7-8 place playoff taking place at the Indian Squash Academy.

While live streaming is not available for the playoff ties, fans around the world can keep up with the scores on Tournament Software.

We’ll also be positing a roundup once play is over.

10:30 Court 1, 5-6 Playoff

[5] Australia 2-1 [8] Colombia

Alex Haydon 2-3 Catalina Pelaez

Joseph White 3-0 Felipe Tovar

Jessica Turnbull 3-1 Laura Tovar

Nicholas Calvert w/d Alfonso Marroquin

10:30 Court 2, 7-8 Playoff

[7] South Africa 3-1 [6] Hong Kong, China

Hayley Ward 3-1 Toby Tse

Dewald van Niekerk 3-0 Andes Ling

Lizelle Muller 0-3 Heylie Fung

Jean-Pierre Brits 3-1 Chung Yat Long

Australia come from behind to beat Colombia to finish fifth

On Court 1, Australia lived up to their seeding with a fifth-place finish as they came from one match down to beat Colombia, whose sixth-place finish means they beat their seeding by two places.

In the women’s second string match, Catalina Pelaez gave Colombia the lead with a 3-2 win against Alex Haydon.

Australia hit back through men’s first string Joseph White, who beat Felipe Tovar in straight games.

The No.5 seeds then put the tie beyond Colombia with a victory for women’s first string Jessica Turnbull, who recovered from a difficult start to beat Laura Tovar 3-1 in 22 minutes.

Result: 5-6 Playoff

[5] Australia 2-1 [8] Colombia

Alex Haydon lost to Catalina Pelaez 2-3: 7-5, 5-7, 5-7, 7-2, 4-7 (29m)

Joseph White beat Felipe Tovar 3-0: 7-2, 7-3, 7-6 (19m)

Jessica Turnbull beat Laura Tovar 3-1: 3-7, 7-1, 7-6, 7-3 (22m)

Nicholas Calvert v Alfonso Marroquin – match withdrawn

South Africa impress as they down Hong Kong, China

In a near exact repeat of their Pool match, South Africa beat Hong Kong, China to finish seventh and meet their seeding.

South Africa’s Hayley Ward got things started with a 3-1 win over Toby Tse, with Dewald van Niekerk doubling the advantage as he beat Andes Ling in straight games.

Just as she did earlier in their tie earlier in the week, it was Heylie Fung who got Hong Kong, China back into the tie as the 20-year-old scored a valuable 3-0 win against Lizelle Muller to give Hong Kong, China an outside chance of winning the tie on games won.

To win the tie on games won, Chung Yat Long needed to beat Jean-Pierre Brits in straight games. However, after taking the first game, he was unable to keep up the pace, with Brits coming back to win 3-1 to assure South Africa a seventh-place finish.

Result: 7-8 Playoff

[7] South Africa beat [6] Hong Kong, China

Hayley Ward beat Toby Tse 3-1: 7-6, 7-4, 4-7, 7-5 (29m)

Dewald van Niekerk beat Andes Ling 3-0: 7-2, 7-5, 7-3 (25m)

Lizelle Muller lost to Heylie Fung 0-3: 3-7, 6-7, 4-7 (20m)

Jean-Pierre Brits beat Chung Yat Long 3-1: 4-7, 7-4, 7-5, 7-3 (23m)

The SDAT WSF Squash World Cup final takes place at Express Avenue Mall at 14:00 (GMT+5:30) and will be streamed live on the Olympic Channel, worldsquash.tv and JioCinema.