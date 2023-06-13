Squash World Cup Day One: Preview

The Squash World Cup is back!

After 12 years away, the flagship international mixed team event gets underway today at Express Avenue, Chennai.

Every tie will be shown live and free worldwide on WORLDSQUASH.TV and on the Olympic Channel, while viewers in India can watch on JioCinema.

Read on to find out more about the day’s ties or click here for the full guide to the 2023 SDAT WSF Squash World Cup.

Play begins at 10:30 (GMT+5:30) with Japan v South Africa. With the playing order now set, Tomotaka Endo kicks things off for the No.3 seeds, taking on Jean-Pierre Brits, followed by Satomi Watanabe – the highest ranked player at this year’s World Cup – versus Lizelle Muller. Ryunosuke Tsukue then plays Dewald van Niekerk, with the tie concluding with Akari Midorikawa against Hayley Ward.

In the second tie, favourites and defending champions Egypt face inaugural World Cup champions Australia. The tie begins with Karim El Hammamy against Nicholas Calvert, followed by Fayrouz Aboelkheir v Jessica Turnbull. In match three, Aly Abou Eleinen plays Joseph White before play ends with Kenzy Ayman v Alexandra Haydon.

In tie three, Malaysia take on Colombia, starting with Sai Hung Ong v Alfonso Marroquín and then Asian Junior champion Aira Azman v Laura Tovar. The third match pits Darren Pragasam against Felipe Tovar and the fourth sees Yee Xin Ying play Catalina Peláez.

In the final tie of the evening, hosts India play Hong Kong, China. Chennai native Abhay Singh will be sure to get a rousing reception in the opener when he plays Chung Yat Long, as will fellow Chennai local Joshna Chinappa in match two, with the former World No.10 up against Heylie Fung. Saurav Ghosal, a bronze medal winner at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, is up third, taking on Andes Ling, with Tanvi Khanna and Toby Tse bringing the day’s play to a close.