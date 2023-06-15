Squash World Cup Day Three: Preview on final day of Pools Stage

The Pools Stage of the relaunched Squash World Cup concludes today, with top spot in both pools up for grabs.

Every tie will be shown live and free worldwide on WORLDSQUASH.TV and on the Olympic Channel, while viewers in India can watch on JioCinema.

Read on to find out more about the day’s ties or click here for the full guide to the 2023 SDAT WSF Squash World Cup.

In the first tie of the day, at 10:30 (GMT+5:30) No.5 seeds Australia play No.8 seeds Colombia in Pool A. After 3-1 and 4-0 defeats yesterday, neither side are able to qualify for the semi finals. There’s still plenty to play for, however, with the winner guaranteed to finish third and will play the fourth-placed team in Pool B in tomorrow’s playoffs.

Up first will be Nicholas Calvert v Alfonso Marroquin, followed by Jessica Turnbull v Laura Tovar. Then, Joseph White plays Felipe Tovar before Alex Haydon takes on Catalina Pelaez.

In the second tie, No.6 seeds Hong Kong, China face No.7 seeds South Africa in Pool B. Both sides are out of the running for the semi finals after defeats yesterday, with the winner of this tie playing the loser of the first tie.

The first match in this clash will be Chung Yat Long v John Pierre Brits, then Heylie Fung v Lizelle Muller. Andes Ling then faces Dewald van Niekerk, with Toby Tse bringing the tie to a close against Hayley Ward.

At 15:30, top seeds Egypt and No.4 seeds Malaysia will go head to head for the top spot in Pool A, with the winner facing the runner up in Pool B and the loser facing the Pool B winner.

In the first match, Karim El Hammamy plays Sai Hung Ong, followed by Fayrouz Aboelkheir v Aira Azman. Aly Abou Eleinen then takes on Darren Pragasam, with Kenzy Ayman v Xin Ying Yee the final match.

In the last tie of the day, hosts and No.2 seeds India play No.3 seeds Japan for the top spot in Pool B.

The first two matches feature Chennai natives, with Abhay Singh taking on Tomotaka Endo and Joshna Chinappa playing tournament top ranked player Satomi Watanabe.

Then, Saurav Ghosal faces Ryunosuke Tsukue with Tanvi Khanna bringing play to a close against Akari Midorikawa.

