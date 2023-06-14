Squash World Cup Day Two: Preview

The relaunched Squash World Cup resumes today, with four more exciting ties to look forward to.

Every tie will be shown live and free worldwide on WORLDSQUASH.TV and on the Olympic Channel, while viewers in India can watch on JioCinema.

Click here for the full guide to the 2023 SDAT WSF Squash World Cup.

Play begins at 10:30 (GMT+5:30) with No.3 seeds Japan v No.6 seeds Hong Kong, China. In the first match, Akari Midorikawa plays Toby Tse followed by Ryunosuke Tsukue v Andes Ling. Japan No.1 and World No.18 Satomi Watanabe then faces Heylie Fung, with Tomotaka Endo taking on Chung Yat Long in the last match.

In the second tie at 13:00, top seeds Egypt face No.8 seeds Colombia. Up first for the favourites is Kenzy Ayman, who faces Catalina Pelaez. Then, Aly Abou Eleinen goes up against Felipe Tovar, Fayrouz Aboelkheir plays Laura Tovar, and Karim El Hammamy takes on Alfonso Marroquin.

At 15:30, there could be a tight encounter between No.4 seeds Malaysia and No.5 seeds Australia. The first match sees Xin Ying Yee play Alex Haydon, with Darren Pragasam then facing Joseph White. Aira Azman then plays Jessica Turnbull before Ong Sai Hung goes up against Nicholas Calvert.

In the final tie of the day, at 18:00, hosts and No.2 seeds India play No.7 seeds South Africa. Tanvi Khanna and Hayley Ward are up first, followed by Saurav Ghosal v Dewald van Niekirk. Joshna Chinappa then plays Lizelle Muller, with the day’s play concluding with Abhay Singh against Jean-Pierre Brits.

